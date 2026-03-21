Bills Keon Coleman Heads to Saints in Attractive Mock Trade

One of the most significant questions surrounding the Buffalo Bills’ offseason is whether Keon Coleman will remain with the team entering the 2026 season.

Trade rumors have circulated, while there are also some who believe Coleman could be released outright by the Bills before taking the field in Week 1.

There’s one possibility that is particularly intriguing, as Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick believes he has found the perfect landing spot for the disappointing former second-round pick. Kadlick wrote in a recent article that the Bills should trade Coleman to the New Orleans Saints.

His thoughts

Buffalo Bills wide reciever Keon Coleman (0) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the Saints entering Year 2 under head coach Kellen Moore and starting quarterback Tyler Shough, Kadlick believes Coleman would be a nice fit for the up-and-coming NFC squad.

“It would make sense for the Bills to go one wide receiver in, one wide receiver out on the trade market this offseason,” he wrote, citing the Bills’ trade for DJ Moore. “… Keon Coleman, who Buffalo selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, has failed to make an impact over the past two seasons and may be in need of a reset.”

Coleman’s first two years with the Bills have been turbulent to say the least, with the 22-year-old experiencing disciplinary concerns while underperforming as the team’s top outside wide receiver. He was benched multiple times a season ago, which he finished with just 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns, with 112 of those yards and one touchdown coming in the team’s Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

He finished the year with just 292 yards over his final 12 games of the season, an average of 24.3 yards per contest.

Kadlick added, “Enter the Saints, who could use a developmental No. 2 target behind Chris Olave for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough to work and grow with. Outside of the aforementioned Olave, New Orleans’ leading receiver last season was tight end Juwan Johnson, followed by Rashid Shaheed—who was traded to Seattle at the deadline.”

Bills’ situation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after a reception defended by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With the Bills’ addition of Moore, they now have an established outside wide receiver who will help supplement what 2025 leading receiver Khalil Shakir has to offer as the team’s top target in the slot. That should give them the flexibility to move on from their former prized draft pick, who could also benefit from a change of scenery during the 2026 season.

And if the Bills could get a late-round draft pick from the Saints or another team rather than cutting bait on Coleman, that would be an additional benefit for Buffalo.

As time goes on, more and more signs are pointing to Coleman being shipped out before the offseason is through.