Three Exciting Buffalo Bills' Trade Possibilities Entering 2026 Offseason

The offseason is upon us. And with it come rumors, discussion and ideas surrounding what NFL teams could possibly pull off over the next few months before returning to the field for training camp.

For the Buffalo Bills, many areas on the roster need improvement, including the wide receiver corps, the pass-rushing unit and more. That means President of Football Operations Brandon Beane will be extremely busy as he looks to re-tool this team on the fly in hopes of maintaining their presence as a Super Bowl contender.

Before the start of the new league year on Mar. 11, let’s examine a few high-profile names the Bills could potentially make a move for in the trade market.

EDGE Maxx Crosby | Las Vegas Raiders

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer recently said that he believes Crosby’s time with the Raiders has reached its end. Crosby is 28 years old and remains in the prime of his career. And with Las Vegas set to undergo another rebuild this offseason, it’s unclear if the veteran would be willing to stick around through another transitional phase.

Crosby has recorded 10 sacks or more in four of his seven years in the league, including 34.5 over the past four years. If the Bills were to acquire him via trade, they would be taking on a $30.7 million cap hit in 2026, per Spotrac. So, it would take some salary cap gymnastics from the Bills this offseason to afford him, as Buffalo is currently around $10M over the cap before the new league year begins.

Additionally, the Bills would have to offer up a sizable trade package to satisfy the Raiders. Something in the realm of a big-time player and a couple of first-round picks, which was the cost for the Green Bay Packers to acquire top-tier edge rusher Micah Parsons this past offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

WR A.J. Brown | Philadelphia Eagles

The relationship between Brown and the Eagles appeared to sour throughout the 2025 season. He was subject to trade rumors before the trade deadline, and even after it passed, many wondered what his future in Philadelphia might look like.

Brown is amid a stretch of four consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving or more, and his presence would instantly boost a lackluster Bills WR room. Brown would cost the Bills just $7M in cap space in 2026, per Spotrac, so he is an affordable option if indeed available.

He will be entering his age-29 season but appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank. A potential stumbling block in a potential trade involving Brown would be the fact that, if the Eagles moved him before June 1, they would be forced to take on a dead cap charge of $43.5M over the remainder of the WR’s contract, which they may be reluctant to do.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Budda Baker | Arizona Cardinals

Baker was listed as a potential trade target of the Bills near the ’25 trade deadline, and it would be interesting to see that possibility reintroduced this offseason. With Jim Leonhard joining the Bills as defensive coordinator, Buffalo is expected to play a more aggressive style of defense, which would suit Baker’s strengths at the safety position.

If the Bills were to make a move for the 30-year-old, it would cost them a cap hit of $15.1M in 2026, per Spotrac. Baker has performed exceptionally well the past two seasons, appearing in 33 games for the Cardinals while racking up 284 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He could pair well with Cole Bishop in the Bills’ back end.

Another benefit of adding a player like Baker or Brown is that it would cost the Bills significantly less in terms of draft capital to acquire a player of their caliber as opposed to a next-level talent like Crosby.