Two Game-Changing WRs Buffalo Bills Should Trade for, Per NFL Analyst
In this story:
A most pressing need for the Buffalo Bills this offseason is a game-changer at the wide receiver position.
Since the Bills parted ways with former No. 1 target Stefon Diggs before the 2024 season, they have struggled to replace his production and reliability in the passing game.
One way the Bills could bolster one of the most important units on the team is via a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire one of the league’s up-and-coming pass catchers. According to an NFL analyst, there are reasonable options for Buffalo to pursue on the open market over the next few weeks and months.
RELATED: Important NFL Dates to Remember With 2026 Free Agency Approaching
Intriguing idea
Chris Trapasso, a regular on the Bills’ in-house radio program One Bills Live, recently appeared on Spectrum News’ End Zone podcast and laid out why he believes two players in particular could strike the Bills’ fancy.
The first is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whose former wide receivers coach, Drew Terrell, is now with the Bills.
“Michael Wilson had a 1,000-yard season last year, they have Trey McBride, the tight end—those are the two focal points of the (Cardinals’) passing offense,” said Trapasso. “(The Bills could) offer maybe a couple mid-round picks to get Marvin Harrison Jr. Give him a change of scenery after two good seasons in the NFL to start.”
Through his first two years as a pro, Harrison Jr. has recorded 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns.
MORE: Bills' Chances of Reclaiming AFC East Vastly Improve After Patriots' Super Bowl Debacle
Another option
Trapasso also made a case for the Bills to make a move for Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.
“There were some rumors or buzz right before the trade deadline that he was one of the guys Brandon Beane was targeting or maybe even called about,” he said.
Thomas Jr. exploded onto the scene with a remarkable rookie season, finishing with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. But he took a significant step back in his second year in the NFL, recording just 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns under first-year head coach Liam Coen.
RELATED: Four Key Buffalo Bills Players Earn Huge Paydays After Super Bowl
“I think if there’s any time to trade for a big-time talent who is still young in Brian Thomas, it would probably be this offseason when you could buy relatively low on him,” added the NFL analyst.
One way or another, President of Football Operations Brandon Beane will have to find a way to improve the team’s WR room. Harrison Jr. or Thomas Jr. could potentially do just that.
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins ON SI to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky