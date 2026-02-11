Bills Central

Two Game-Changing WRs Buffalo Bills Should Trade for, Per NFL Analyst

A regular on the Bills' in-house radio program believes there are two names the Bills should explore trades for this offseason.
Alex Brasky|
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A most pressing need for the Buffalo Bills this offseason is a game-changer at the wide receiver position.

Since the Bills parted ways with former No. 1 target Stefon Diggs before the 2024 season, they have struggled to replace his production and reliability in the passing game.

One way the Bills could bolster one of the most important units on the team is via a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire one of the league’s up-and-coming pass catchers. According to an NFL analyst, there are reasonable options for Buffalo to pursue on the open market over the next few weeks and months.

Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Intriguing idea

Chris Trapasso, a regular on the Bills’ in-house radio program One Bills Live, recently appeared on Spectrum News’ End Zone podcast and laid out why he believes two players in particular could strike the Bills’ fancy.

The first is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., whose former wide receivers coach, Drew Terrell, is now with the Bills.

“Michael Wilson had a 1,000-yard season last year, they have Trey McBride, the tight end—those are the two focal points of the (Cardinals’) passing offense,” said Trapasso. “(The Bills could) offer maybe a couple mid-round picks to get Marvin Harrison Jr. Give him a change of scenery after two good seasons in the NFL to start.”

Through his first two years as a pro, Harrison Jr. has recorded 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another option

Trapasso also made a case for the Bills to make a move for Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

“There were some rumors or buzz right before the trade deadline that he was one of the guys Brandon Beane was targeting or maybe even called about,” he said.

Thomas Jr. exploded onto the scene with a remarkable rookie season, finishing with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. But he took a significant step back in his second year in the NFL, recording just 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns under first-year head coach Liam Coen.

“I think if there’s any time to trade for a big-time talent who is still young in Brian Thomas, it would probably be this offseason when you could buy relatively low on him,” added the NFL analyst.

One way or another, President of Football Operations Brandon Beane will have to find a way to improve the team’s WR room. Harrison Jr. or Thomas Jr. could potentially do just that.

Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
