Bills Urged to Trade Premium Pick for Explosive WR With Off-Field Concerns

The Buffalo Bills want to win now. They made that clear when they fired Sean McDermott despite making the playoffs seven years in a row.

They promoted Joe Brady to head coach, and he knows a Super Bowl is expected. For that to happen, the Bills must fix the wide receiver position. In 2025, they put too much on the shoulders of Josh Allen, and that can't be the case going forward.

MORE: Bills Select Strong Fit for New Defense in Beat Writer Mock Draft

While they're expected to target a wideout in Round 1, there's also a chance they could look to add a veteran either in free agency, or via trade. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes they should be willing to make a deal, saying they should target Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings. His projected trade would be Buffalo's second-round pick and a conditional fifth in exchange for Addison.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison catches a pass against the Baltimore Ravens. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"Keon Coleman has been a disappointment, but even at his best, he isn't the kind of man-coverage beater that Josh Allen needs. Jordan Addison has dealt with multiple off‑field incidents during his time with the Vikings, and the team will have to decide on his fifth‑year option this offseason," Sobleski wrote.

"If they aren't comfortable extending him for the long term, he could become a valuable trade asset. The Bills could fit his $4.4 million cap hit relatively easy and they'd have time to figure out how to afford his extension. The Bills don't have a ton of cap space. They also have other pressing needs if they want to finally get over the playoff hump. This could be a relatively cost-efficient way to fill a huge need for the long haul."

Is the risk worth the reward?

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison reacts after making a touchdown during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As Ballentine noted, Addison has faced multiple incidents away from the field, including a 2023 speeding citation, a 2024 DUI-related arrest (although the charge was reduced), and a dismissed 2026 trespassing case.

MORE: Bills Projected to Re-Sign Pro Bowler, Lose Two Starters in Free Agency

Addison was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season due to his arrest in 2024. These concerns could be enough for the Vikings to consider moving on and avoiding a higher fifth-year salary.

For Buffalo, they could land a player who is very affordable in 2026 but possesses elite talent. In three seasons, Addison has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns. He would give Allen a far more dependable option than any rookie who could be available at pick No. 26, making him worth the proposed second and fifth-rounder.