Why South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore Projects as Bills' Next Fifth-Round NFL Draft Steal

The Buffalo Bills have had their share of fifth-round hits over the past decade at the NFL Draft, and they may have another one in the making.

On Saturday, the Bills used the No. 167 overall selection on South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore, who made 36 appearances while showing great versatility over the past three seasons.

Inconsistent with multiple mainstream pre-draft projections, Kilgore, a three-year starter at the Southeastern Conference level, fell out of the Top 150. Tabbed as a likely Day 2 prospect, he remained available 26 picks into Round 5 where the Bills pounced.

"Jalon was another guy we really liked, and we had a pretty good value. We sent [secondary coach] Joe Danna down to work him out, spent some time with him," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "He's a safety first, played kind of a hybrid star, nickel position there. ... That's why we sent Joe Dana down just to do the safety stuff, talk to him."

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball before the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Whether it was his lack of play speed as a potential NFL cornerback, or the deep crop of safeties in this year's class, Kilgore was passed over 66 times on Day 3.

In the end, Kilgore's athletic traits along with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer's endorsement were enough to make the Bills finally pull the trigger.

Very familiar with that program. No Shane Beamer very well," said Beane. "I actually called Shane again this morning on my way in and just wanted to run through him one more time. He was going back through some stuff that I didn't even remember."

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Why Jalon Kilgore projects as steal

He was graded as eventual plus starter, which aren't always available by the time Round 5 rolls around.

NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein issued a second-round projection for Kilgore, referring to the versatile defensive back as "a likely Day 2 pick with early starting potential."

On Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150, Kilgore ascended to No. 76 overall — equivalent to an early-mid third-round selection.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called Kilgore "an effective player in the star position with 4.4 speed and explosive traits."

When it comes to athleticism, Kilgore posted a 9.60 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). That mark ranks him amongst the top four percent of strong safeties graded since 1987, and the Bills landed that guy in Round 5.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Bills' four most recent fifth-round hits

It started in 2017 when Buffalo used the No. 163 overall pick on a safety-linebacker tweener from Boston College. Lasting nine seasons with the Bills, linebacker Matt Milano emerged as a high-level performer who reached All-Pro First Team status in 2022.

One year after drafting Milano in Round 5, the Bills took Virginia Tech guard Wyatt Teller at No. 166 overall. After making seven starts for Buffalo as a rookie, Teller was traded to the Cleveland Browns where he became a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano wraps up Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2022, the Bills selected Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir with a fifth-round pick (No. 148 overall). After being used sparingly as a rookie, the sure-handed Shakir broke out down the stretch in 2023. He has been Buffalo's leading receiver each of the past two years.

Although it's been only one season, there's as argument to be made for tight end Jackson Hawes being classified as a heist of epic proportions. One of the most-effective blocking tight ends in the NFL as a rookie, the 2025 fifth-rounder played 43 percent of Bills' offensive snaps and did not miss a game. Hawes, who also made eight starts and three TD receptions, was the No. 173 overall pick.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates with wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) after a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images