Bills Mailbag: Josh Allen QB Ranking, Expectations for Skyler Bell's Rookie Year and More

Training camp is approaching quickly and as we grow closer to the Buffalo Bills heading for St. John University, fan questions have come fast and furious as the team’s loyal following gears up for a critical campaign.

Among the most pressing questions that I’ve received through social media is whether Josh Allen is deserving of his No. 1 ranking awarded as part of ESPN’s recent series ranking the best NFL players across various position groups.

The most obvious challenger to the Bills’ former MVP is his arch nemesis, Patrick Mahomes, who has defeated Allen and the Bills time after time in the postseason while winning three Super Bowls during his career. To some, it would seem as if Mahomes would be the clear-cut answer here based on career track record. But ESPN’s list was compiled based on the best players at their position right now and I feel as if, even after a down year in 2025, Allen is the most dangerous signal caller in the league.

There are many stats one can point to that display Allen's proficiency as a passer. One of those is his completion percentage over expected [CPOE], which jumped from 0.8% 2025 to +1.5% in 2026, which was far better than that of Mahomes’ mark of -2.9%, according to Next Gen Stats. That’s just one example of Allen continuing to carry the Bills’ passing game more so than Mahomes has been capable of in recent years.

Allen's rushing ability is another advantage he has over Mahomes in this debate. The Bills’ QB scored nine more rushing touchdowns than Mahomes in 2025, while his total rushing yards over expected [RYOE] of +145 was over double that of the Chiefs’ QB.

Based on health and each player’s career trajectory and the totality of their respective impact over the past couple of seasons, I think it’s safe to say Allen is the right choice here.

What will Skyler Bell’s rookie season for the Bills look like?

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the team’s franchise quarterback, there will be plenty of focus on Bills fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell once camp opens. Bell was selected with the No. 125 overall pick in this year’s draft and is expected to possess pro-ready traits that should expedite his transition from the college to NFL level.

Having said that, there are some out there who believe Bell will immediately step in and deliver a 1,000-yard campaign during his first season in the league. That’s an outrageous expectation.

Last season, 20 wide receivers finished the regular season with 1,000 or more yards receiving. Of that group, just one was a rookie -- Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, who was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Only one other rookie WR recorded 660 yards receiving or more last year and that was Emeka Egbuka of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who finished the year with 938 yards receiving. The next-closest was Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III, who finished the year with 652 yards receiving.

So, while I’m incredibly excited about what Bell has to offer, those who are expecting the world from a first-year, fourth-round pass catcher need to pump the brakes and be a bit more realistic as far the standard they’ve set for the 24-year-old in Year 1.

Will Keon Coleman show improvement for the Bills in Year 3?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t see it. Especially given Coleman’s issues with punctuality during his second professional campaign. It's not very often a former second-round pick slogs his way through his first two professional seasons then all of a sudden turns into a star.

One thing that has rubbed me the wrong way about Coleman’s time speaking to the media this offseason is how he has responded to his critics, saying previously that the haters “would try to stand in front of” him. Well, I’m not so sure that’s true considering a bunch of former NFL players have been vocal in their critiques of his failures last season.

Perhaps rather than concentrating on what the critics are saying, Coleman should worry about showing up on time to meetings. That would be a good first step for the Bills’ draft bust.

Should the Patriots scare the Bills after their run to the Super Bowl?

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) meets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) on the field after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think the answer is obvious. Yes the Patriots should scare the Bills after their incredible run in Mike Vrabel’s first season as head coach.

Vrabel will have to navigate some off-the-field drama, but on the field, the Patriots improved with two significant additions at wide receiver in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, among others. With QB Drake Maye finishing last season as MVP runner-up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take another leap in Year 3.

There is one factor that could hold the Patriots back in 2026 and that is the strength of their regular-season schedule, which ranks sixth-hardest in the league according to their opponents’ 2025 win percentage. If they’re able to forge their way through and remain in contention for the AFC East title in the season’s final stretch, a Week 13 meeting between the two teams on Dec. 6 could be incredibly significant.

Which of the Bills’ biggest question marks is most concerning?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive line. The Bills have been trying to put forth a top-tier unit in the defensive trenches for the past several years, but to no avail. Greg Rousseau is a good player, but nowhere near great in terms of his pass-rush ability. Bradley Chubb was a nice addition, but it remains to be seen how greatly he will impact the team’s group of edge rushers.

Inside, the only player I’m excited about at this point is Deone Walker. I want to be excited about Ed Oliver, but last year was a disaster and he will have to prove he can get back to full health and stay there for the long haul before I trust him as a key contributor for the Bills’ defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who has his hands full with a defense that has holes all over the field that need to be filled.

Along with defensive line, linebacker is a concern, as is cornerback and safety. At every level of the Bills’ defense there are question marks and that doesn’t inspire a boatload of confidence with training camp on the horizon.