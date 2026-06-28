Three Primary Reasons Buffalo Bills Will Reclaim AFC East Title in 2026

A five-year reign as the AFC East champions came to an end for the Buffalo Bills in 2025. They finished with a 12-5 record, which was good enough for a playoff berth, but the New England Patriots claimed the division with a 14-3 record.

New England went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, although they fell short against the Seattle Seahawks. Both the Patriots and Bills made some key changes this offseason, although the Bills biggest moves involved moving on from Sean McDermott and promoting Joe Brady to head coach.

Despite their change at head coach, and the Patriots' addition of A.J. Brown at wide receiver, the Bills enter the season as the favorites to win the East. Here we look at three reasons to believe that will be the case in 2026.

3. The aerial attack will improve with DJ Moore, Skyler Bell

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Not everyone loved the DJ Moore addition for Buffalo, and the criticism is fair. Sending a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for a player who has seen his numbers decline for two consecutive seasons is a risk. That said, it's one that Joe Brady believes is worth it, and he should know since he coached Moore for two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Moore isn't the only addition at wide receiver for the Bills, with rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell also set for a big role. Neither player is expected to be a Pro Bowler, but they fit the offense and give Josh Allen plenty of weapons at receiver beyond Khalil Shakir. That should be enough for the passing attack to be much better than what we saw in 2025.

2. The Jim Leonhard effect

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bobby Babich was the defensive coordinator, but Sean McDermott was the one who spearheaded the defense in Buffalo. Both are gone now, with Jim Leonhard being added as their new defensive coordinator.

Leonhard spent the past two years coaching defensive backs and serving as the pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He does have experience as a defensive coordinator, holding that title with the Wisconsin Badgers for six seasons. He was also the interim head coach to close out the 2022 campaign.

Seen as a future head coach, Leonhard brings a new scheme to the defense. While they're expected to spend most of their time in the nickel, Leonhard has favored a 3-4 front. That could help Greg Rousseau break out, especially with Bradley Chubb playing opposite him. They also have high hopes for rookie T.J. Parker.

Buffalo also reloaded the secondary with Davison Igbinosun, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Geno Stone, and Dee Alford. More importantly, the players are buying into Leonhard, which should help their defense take the next step this season.

1. Bills have the best QB in the division

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As much as the first two reasons matter, the main reason to buy stock in Buffalo is Josh Allen. The 2024 NFL MVP remains the best quarterback in the division and when it comes down to it, he should be the reason this team gets back on top of the mountain.

Allen will never be one to make excuses, but he was slowed by a foot injury late in the season and the lack of trusted weapons around him made things difficult in 2025. With more options in the passing game, and a head coach who is offensive-minded, which will limit the number of times Allen is asked to play hero-ball, Allen will have a more consistent season in 2026.