Bills Named Best Fit for Super Bowl Champion WR in NFL Free Agency

Adding help at wide receiver this offseason will be vital for the Buffalo Bills.

General manager Brandon Beane believed 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen could elevate the wide receivers on the team, therefore they didn’t add a No. 1 option. Allen did all he could, even getting Buffalo into the second round of the NFL playoffs, but in the end, their lack of playmakers at wide receiver proved to be too much to overcome.

That’s why every wide receiver set for free agency, as well as every potential first-round prospect at the position, has been linked to Buffalo at some point.

While there will be plenty of players to consider, ESPN’s Matt Bowen says the best fit is Mike Evans, who spent the past 12 seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s a chance he stays in Tampa, but if the Bills can land him, it would be the perfect outside receiver for Allen.

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) caches the ball against the Buffalo Bills | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

”A return to Tampa Bay is clearly an option for Evans, but becoming the top receiver in Buffalo with quarterback Josh Allen makes a lot of sense, too. Under new coach Joe Brady, Evans could be that boundary X target for Allen and create matchups in the low red zone,” Bowen wrote.

“I like the idea of Buffalo getting aggressive to add a proven and reliable target who had topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 11 straight seasons before injuries derailed his 2025 campaign.”

Evans recorded at least 1,000 yards his first 11 seasons in the league. This past year, injuries limited him to eight games, which ended his impressive streak.

He was also part of the Bucs’ championship run in 2021, working with Tom Brady.

Mike Evans would be short-term, but excellent fix

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans catches the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Signing Evans won’t solve the position for long, since he’s already 32, and will turn 33 before the start of the 2026 season. Ideally, the Bills would still add a prospect in the draft who can work alongside Evans as they catch up to the speed of the pro game.

The positive aspect of signing Evans is that Buffalo would have a proven weapon on the outside who has already proven he can handle the biggest stage. For a franchise looking to get to the Super Bowl, that could be what puts them over the top.