Bills' Week 9 Snap Count Analysis: Keon Coleman, Davison Igbinosun Winning Big

It took players from all corners of the roster for the Buffalo Bills to post a 23-6 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Seventeen different players saw at least 10 snaps on offense for Buffalo. On defense, 18 players logged 13 snaps apiece or more.

In all, the Bills' offense was on field for 80 snaps in the November 9 win. The defense was needed for only 48 reps as Buffalo dominated the time of possession by a 42:32-to-17:28 margin.

Here are the major Week 9 snap count observations highlighted by wide receiver Keon Coleman and cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Bills' official Week 9 snap count vs. Vikings 📋



(@NFL345) pic.twitter.com/hCkH168nQI — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) November 11, 2026

Backups turn into 100 percenters

The Bills were without the starting left side of their offensive line as left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were scratched due to injuries. Replacements Tylan Grable and Austin Corbett proceeded to play every single snap during the primetime win.

Totaling 80 reps apiece, Grable and Corbett were even on the field for the Kyle Allen kneel-downs as the Bills ran out the clock with starters Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown looking on from the sideline.

Bills' safety Cole Bishop was the lone defensive player to log all 48 snaps. Safety Damar Hamlin, who left briefly due to cramping, was second with 44 reps.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) in his stance during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman WR1 reps

He's gone from the doghouse to the penthouse in a matter of 12 months. Benched last November for lateness and lack of professionalism, Coleman has revived his career under head coach Joe Brady.

Coleman, a 2024 second-round draft pick, again led all Bills' wide receivers in snaps on Monday night. In Week 8 against the Ravens, he led all skill position players in offensive reps. Against the Vikings, running back James Cook (51) and tight end Dawson Knox (58) were the only skill players to out-snap Coleman (49). Wide receiver DJ Moore logged 47 reps.

Willingness as a run blocker has earned Coleman a 68 percent snap share thus far this season on offense.

Another encourgaing takeaway from Coleman's high Week 9 snap count is that the wide receiver appears to be nearing full health. He was on the injury report last week due to a shoulder issue.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) is tackled after a catch by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end heavy on Monday night

With two starting linemen unavailable against the NFL's top-ranked pass rush, the Bills, taking a run-heavy approach, frequently deployed multiple tight ends.

Buffalo used its patented 13 personnel lining three tight ends up in the formation on multiple occasions. The Bills leaned so heavily on their tight ends that fourth-stringer Keleki Latu, who made his first career touchdown catch, saw a season-high 21 offensive snaps.

Outside of quarterback Josh Allen and the starting linemen, tight end Dawson Knox earned the most offensive reps (58). On field for 72 percent of the action, Knox out-snapped players like Cook and Moore.

The Bills started the game with Knox and Jackson Hawes with wide receivers Moore and Coleman split out. Hawes proceeded to total 46 offensive reps. Dalton Kincaid was on field for 40 snaps.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu (83) celebrates with Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davison Igbinosun's stranglehold

It seems like eons ago since second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun was the backup to Maxwell Hairston.

One month into the season, Igbinosun overtook Hairston as the starter opposite Christian Benford, and the high-energy defensive back doesn't appear headed back to the bench anytime soon.

Igbinosun, who has made five consecutive starts, led all Bills' cornerbacks by playing 81 percent of snaps against the Vikings. He also played 80 percent of possible reps in Week 8 against the Ravens.

Over eight games, Igbinosun has registered 29 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —