Amani Hooker Trade Comes Despite Bills' Back-to-Back Historic Performances on Defense

With their victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills accomplished a feat last achieved during the Super Bowl years.

The Bills now sit atop the AFC at 7-1 overall, marking the first time the team has won seven of its first eight games since 1993.

And, what’s so special about that?

Nov. 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Ed Oliver (91) celebrates after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, as mentioned above, it just so happens to be the last time Buffalo reached the National Football League’s pinnacle game: the Super Bowl.

Whether or not that same fate is in the cards for first-year head coach Joe Brady’s squad later on this winter remains to be seen, but there are also a few other special accomplishments that the team achieved on Monday that might bode well for its chances of doing so in a few short months.

In addition to obtaining their fourth win in a row, the defense—yes, the defense—managed to do something that has only been seen in the league a mere 12 times over the last 40 years as the unit surrendered less than 200 yards and 10 points for a second straight game after previously holding the Baltimore Ravens to just 10 points and only 144 total yards of offense the week prior to their most recent 23-6 primetime thrashing of Minnesota on the road.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a repeat performance for the ages that was certainly a sight for sore eyes for a team that had previously allowed 28.5 points per game and 386.8 total yards per game through the first six outings of the season this fall.

So, with that said, not only was it an encouraging sign for the Bills’ fanbase to see from Leonhard’s previously struggling group, but the dazzling display put on in Minneapolis on Monday also placed the Bills’ defense in some incredibly good company.

Buffalo’s recent defensive displays on par with championship-caliber units

Nov. 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' inside linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) celebrates with Bills' inside linebacker Dorian Williams (42) after an interception during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Niagara Gazette reporter Nick Sabato, of the other 11 franchises to hold opponents to 10 points or less and under 200 total yards for at least two straight games, two of the teams won Super Bowls: the previously mentioned Ravens in 2000, as well as the Seattle Seahawks just one season ago.

Undoubtedly, those two teams are great to be mentioned amongst. However, furthermore, if Bills Mafia wants to flip the calendar back another year further, then the defense is also on par with the renowned 1985 Chicago Bears’ defensive unit.

According to the Bills’ public relations’ account on X, no team other than the 2026 Bills and 1985 Bears have had a two-game stretch in a season where the defense had multiple sacks and at least three takeaways in each game while also holding the opposing offenses under 200 total yards with no passing touchdowns and a completion percentage under 50% in each contest, as well.

Trade for Hooker has Bills’ sights set on SoFi Stadium

Nov. 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans' safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, with that in mind, the question begs to be asked . . . is Buffalo going to make an appearance in Super Bowl LXI on Valentine’s Day 2027 in February?

Well, given that Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane just sent this April’s second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for starting safety Amani Hooker, who currently leads the NFL in interceptions with five entering Week 10, it certainly appears like Brady, Beane, and Leonhard are going all in on winning a “world” championship this season.

It won’t be easy, though, especially considering that Buffalo’s opponents over the final nine games of the regular season are collectively averaging 21.5 points per game, which is much more than the Ravens (11.0 PPG) and Vikings (12.3 PPG) have averaged over their last three matchups.

July 29, 2026; Pittsford, N.Y., USA; Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady (right) speaks with Bills' general manager Brandon Beane during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to see how much of an impact the addition of Hooker has on the Bills’ defense moving forward once he gets up to speed with Leonhard’s scheme . . . as well as if the last two weeks were more of a mirage opposite of quarterback Josh Allen’s humming offense or if it’s really the start of a miraculous turnaround moving forward this year.

One way or another, fans are about to find out soon enough.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —