Bills' Greg Rousseau Illustrates Perfect Fit With New Pass Rusher Bradley Chubb

No one will benefit more from the free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb than veteran Buffalo Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau.

The Bills have struggled to find an adequate talent to pair with Rousseau since he entered the league as a first-round pick in 2021. Several different options have come and gone, as the team has remained without a true one-two punch on the edge.

That is expected to change beginning at the start of the 2026 season, when Chubb and Rousseau will work together in what Rousseau described as a “comfortable” match, as his new teammate’s presence will allow him to return to a more suitable alignment.

Side to side

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For years, Rousseau has played on the right side of the Bills’ defensive line, allowing players such as Joey Bosa, Von Miller and others Buffalo has brought in as free agents to occupy the left side. However, with Chubb now in tow, Rousseau will be spending plenty of time at his more natural position.

“I love it,” said Rousseau on an episode of It's Always Gameday in Buffalo. “Me and him, we’re talking about that in the weight room, laughing about it because it’s my first time playing with like an edge player who likes the right side.”

The five-year pro has led the Bills in sacks each of the past two seasons, but with a welcomed transition, perhaps Rousseau’s best is yet to come.

Growing comfort

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 26-year-old added, “It’s going to be cool to, primarily, at least like on pass-rushing downs, maybe go left right and let’s just both put our best foot forward and know that we’re both in our spots that we’re both comfortable in. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Buffalo certainly hopes so, as Chubb is coming off a rebound season in which he returned from a season-ending injury the previous year to record 8.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. When he has been healthy, Chubb has produced throughout his entire career, totaling at least eight sacks in each season he has played 16 or more games.

Along with a change in personnel on the field, the Bills have a new defensive coordinator on the sideline in Jim Leonhard, whose new odd-man front will bring an added adjustment for Rousseau, who has played his entire career up to this point in an even-man front under former head coach Sean McDermott.

The hope is that the additions Buffalo has made to the roster and coaching staff will help Rousseau take his game to another level. And he appears to see that vision clearly.

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