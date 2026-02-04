Bills Predicted to Select Centerpiece Linebacker in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Even with wide receiver standing out as their biggest weakness, the Buffalo Bills have needs on both sides of the ball.

They could use another defensive end to start opposite Greg Rousseau, but they also have holes in the secondary and at linebacker. That's why there are so many different names being linked to them in NFL mock drafts.

One of the more recent mocks comes from PFF's Trevor Sikkema, who has the Bills going with a defender in Round 1. Even with Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston available, Sikkema has Buffalo taking Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who he says could be a centerpiece for their defense.

Pick No. 26: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

”While Ohio State's Sonny Styles gets a lot of the praise as the top linebacker in this class, whichever team drafts Allen will also be very happy. He was one of the more reliable run defenders in the country in 2025, finishing with an 88.6 PFF run-defense grade and just a 7.8% missed tackle percentage,” Sikkema wrote.

“Although his PFF coverage grade was low (55.6), he showed flashes and ability to bet on with good movement and anticipation skills. He could be the next true centerpiece player for the Bills' defense.”

Two of the Bills' more impactful linebackers from the 2025 season are headed for free agency, Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson. Milano has been with the franchise for nine seasons and is a game-changer when healthy.

The problem is that Milano continues to battle with durability concerns. He played in 12 games in 2025, but was active in just four in 2024 and five in 2023.

Thompson signed in the offseason after the Carolina Panthers moved on following two years of injuries. He also played in 12 games this season and was gaining steam as the season went along. He could return, but at 31 years old, he's not a long-term answer.

Adding a linebacker such as Allen would help them get younger and more durable at a key position.

