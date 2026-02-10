Fitzmagic Makes Bold Prediction on Buffalo Bills' Fate in AFC East
Given how things ended for the Buffalo Bills this past season, it may be difficult for some fans to imagine the team regaining control of the AFC East in 2026.
However, one Bills legend and current NFL analyst believes the Bills are the team to beat in the division heading into next year.
Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said on a recent episode of the Fitz and Whit podcast that he has faith in the team he once guided as their signal caller to overtake the rival New England Patriots and punch their ticket to Los Angeles next February.
“The Bills are going after them next year,” said Fitzpatrick. “The Bills are gonna retake the division.”
Bold stance
That’s a strong prediction considering the Patriots powered through the competition en route to Super Bowl LX, which they lost in disappointing fashion at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks.
With that said, in their final meeting of the 2025 regular season, the Bills took down New England 35-31, as Josh Allen outplayed Patriots QB Drake Maye en route to victory. And with the way New England looked in the Super Bowl, perhaps old Fitzmagic is onto something.
"I have a strong feeling about that," he added.
At face value, New England’s 2026 regular-season schedule is about as challenging as any team in the league. And the championship loss to the Seahawks exposed many flaws the team had hidden behind one of the easiest runs to a Super Bowl we have ever seen, namely Maye's performance against an aggressive-style defense in Seattle.
Looking ahead, the Bills have plenty of questions to answer this offseason.
But with the superior quarterback in Josh Allen and new vibes surrounding the organization after the hiring of head coach Joe Brady and an almost entirely new staff under him, there is room for optimism surrounding this team at this stage of the offseason. And Fitzpatrick is leading the charge.
