Bills Predicted to Select Senior Bowl Star in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Even after naming Joe Brady as their new head coach, there’s still plenty of work left for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

First, they have to replace Brady’s old position by hiring a new offensive coordinator. From there, they must decide what to do with their defensive staff.

MORE: Ryan Fitzpatrick explains Bills' Joe Brady hire after call with Brandon Beane

Once their coaching staff is in place, the Bills will turn their attention to the roster. While most of their key starters are slated to return, there are a few areas they could look to improve. That includes defensive end, which is the position they target in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft from Yahoo! Sports.

Pick No. 26: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver is a greater need than defensive end and Denzel Boston is still on the board when the Bills make their selection. Despite this, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice believe Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker should be the choice.

”Buffalo’s defense improved as the season hit the waning moments, but the Bills still need more talent at all three levels. That’s a tall ask, but they can dip their toes in the edge rusher market with the selection of Parker, an athletic defensive end.”

Parker was a breakout star for the Tigers in 2024, recording 11 sacks. In 2025, his numbers dipped with just five sacks on the season.

He’s still widely considered a first-round pick due to his potential, and his draft stock could rise even higher after standing out during Senior Bowl practices.

Parker has displayed incredible bend while proving to have an excellent mix of speed and power. That combination made it tough on every offensive tackle who had to face him in one-on-one drills.

Great leverage + long arm pass rush rep here from Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. He had some strong run defense reps as well. Good first day for him pic.twitter.com/1M4WxI8xJc — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

In addition to his work as a pass-rusher, Parker is stellar at setting the edge against the run. His well-rounded skill set makes him an ideal first-round pick, but he could move out of Buffalo’s range if he continues to excel in offseason workouts.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —