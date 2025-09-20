Bills' QB Josh Allen's greatness proven once again with ridiculous touchdown stat
As if we needed more proof that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is special, a ridiculous touchdown stat just gave us some.
In the Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Allen scored the 300th touchdown of his career, which includes his playoff scores.
Allen also made NFL history by reaching the milestone in 127 games. The previous record was held by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who scored 300 touchdowns in 128 contests.
Since Allen entered the league in 2018, he now has more touchdowns by himself than 12 other teams in that span, according to Pro Football & Sports Network.
The 12 teams are:
- New York Jets: 223
- New York Giants: 242
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 250
- Denver Broncos: 260
- Las Vegas Raiders: 264
- Chicago Bears: 271
- Washington Commanders: 279
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 281
- Atlanta Falcons: 281
- Arizona Cardinals: 287
- Houston Texans: 290
With his three touchdowns in Week 3, Allen now sits with exactly 301 for his career, with 32 of those coming in 13 playoff games.
Even if you subtracted those postseason scores, Allen would still have more touchdowns than six of the aforementioned teams, which is just absurd to think about.
The 300-touchdown milestone wasn't the only one Allen hit in Week 3.
He also notched his 200th career touchdown pass in the win over Miami, tying him as the sixth-fastest player to get there at 114 regular season games.
Only Mahomes, Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre have gotten there faster. All five of those players are either in the Hall of Fame or will be there one day.
Quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott reached that mark in 114 contests, also.
Coming off an MVP season, Allen is currently on track to grab yet another in 2025.
He'll look to continue his hot start to the season when Buffalo returns to action in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.
