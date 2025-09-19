Sean McDermott and Josh Allen forming new Miami Dolphins ownership group
Stephen Ross took over as the owner of the Miami Dolphins in 2009. The team has made three playoff appearances since then, without a win, but haven’t won an AFC East title. Two good reasons for the latter have been the New England Patriots (2009-19) and the Buffalo Bills (2020-24).
Speaking of the reigning division champion Bills, they notched another yet victory over the ‘Fins on Thursday night at Orchard Park.
Behind 213 yards through the air and three scores by quarterback Josh Allen, and 108 yards rushing and one touchdown by running back James Cook, Sean McDermott’s club made it seven straight overall wins in this series via a 31-21 triumph. The 10-point win raised Buffalo’s record to 3-0, while Mike McDaniel’s disappointing squad dropped to 0-3.
McDermott was hired as the Bills’ head coach in 2017. The previous season, under head coach Adam Gase, the Dolphins took a pair from Buffalo. Since '17, Miami is now 2-16 vs. the Bills—including a wild card setback in 2022. For the second time during this stretch, the Bills own a seven-game winning streak in this series.
Bills’ QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Dolphins
As for Allen, his performance on Thursday evening means the 2018 first-round pick has now thrown exactly 200 touchdown passes in 114 regular-season contests. As for his ownership of the ‘Fins, he’s now thrown for 4,302 yards and 43 touchdowns in a total of 16 clashes (including playoffs) vs. this AFC East rival. He’s also rushed for 692 yards and five scores, with the Bills prevailing in 14 of the 16 encounters.
Allen has committed 14 turnovers (10 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles) in those contests, but zero in the last three meetings. All told, McDermott’s club has hung at least 30 points on the Dolphins in 12 of those 16 meetings. By the way, the teams will renew acquaintances in Week 10 at Miami.
