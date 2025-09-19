James Cook suddenly transforming into three-down Buffalo Bills' workhorse
Throughout the offseason contract saga between the Buffalo Bills and James Cook, one of the sticking points between the two sides appeared to be the running back’s usage rate within Buffalo’s balanced offensive scheme.
Cook played just 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps a season ago, which was a far lesser rate than other top running backs in the league. In addition, Cook accounted for just 57 percent of the carries provided to running backs during the 2024 campaign. Due to those facts, it seemed the Bills were a bit reticent to pay him the big money he was seeking.
However, after a brief hold-in, Cook got the contract extension he was looking for. And now, it appears as if the Bills are set on making him their bell-cow running back. Through three games this season, Cook has seen his snap share increase to 56 percent while he has received 76 percent of the carries provided to running backs early on in the 2025 season.
RELATED: 'Absolute stud' RB James Cook's ability makes Bills' WRs 'go get that block'
“I understand why we extended James,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott, via the Bills live stream on Friday. “I think he’s one of the better running backs in the NFL. I’m always happy when players get rewarded for their hard work and their production.”
With 108 yards rushing on 19 carries against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, Cook recorded back-to-back games with 100-plus yards rushing for just the second time in his career. He has totaled 284 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries to begin the year, an average of 5.4 yards per attempt and 94.7 yards per game. It’s early on in the season, but McDermott says he is starting to see rapid growth from the team’s 25-year-old ball carrier.
MORE: Bills' Pro Bowl RB joins team's record books with rushing TD Thursday night
“He loves football,” said McDermott. “He’s about ball, and he loves to play football. I love seeing him out there last night as one of our captains. It’s just fun to watch players develop and guys that love ball.”
One of the elements of Cook’s growth process has been his improved ability in pass protection, which was one of the reasons he would come off the field in the past. On Thursday against the Dolphins, Cook had a few strong repetitions in pass protection, which will only make a stronger case for his increased usage moving forward.
With Josh Allen at quarterback, it’s going to be difficult for any other player on the Bills’ roster to outshine the reigning MVP. But through three games, Cook has perhaps been Buffalo’s most valuable player. And the Bills seem well aware of that based on how often they have called his number to begin the 2025 campaign.
Big things ahead for the Buffalo running back.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —