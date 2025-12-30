Bills re-sign Super Bowl-winning wide receiver just days after release

Looking for a spark in the return game, the Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman in early November. He gave them an instant spark with a 61-yard kickoff return in his debut.

Despite the value he brings as a returner, Hardman found himself being released ahead of their Week 17 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The primary reason for his release had nothing to do with Hardman, however, as the Bills were thin at another position. With Dalton Kincaid out with a knee injury and Dawson Knox also banged up, the Bills signed Keleki Latu to the active roster, giving them depth at tight end.

Now just a few days after his release, Hardman is back with Buffalo. The Bills announced on Tuesday that he was signed to their practice squad.

Re-signed WR Mecole Hardman Jr. to the practice squad.

On Monday, a spot on the practice squad opened up when Buffalo released kicker Michael Badgley, who had been filling in for an injured Matt Prater. Badgley struggled in his two games with Buffalo, going 1-of-1 on field goal attempts, but was 2-of-4 on extra point tries.

Mecole Hardman has competition for return duties

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

After his solid debut, Hardman suffered a calf injury which forced him to miss a month of action. While he was out, Ray Davis took his return duties to the next level.

After multiple games with big returns, Davis is now averaging a league-leading 30.7 yards per return and had a 97-yard touchdown on a kickoff return against the Houston Texans.

RAY DAVIS TAKES IT ALL THE WAY BACK! 97-YARD KICK RETURN TD!



BUFvsHOU on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TYbdqXsOkb — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2025

Hardman would give them another capable returner, but taking any returns away from Davis would be ill-advised at this point.

As for punt returns, Hardman could push Khalil Shakir for that role. Shakir is a solid return man, but he's also their most trusted wide receiver. If they activate Hardman on game days, it could be worth saving Shakir and allowing the former Super Bowl-winner to handle those duties.

Hardman averages 9.0 yards per return in his career, but has just four yards on two punt returns for Buffalo this season.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns a punt during first-half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

