Bills add 'third-round threat' on defense in new 2026 NFL mock draft

The Buffalo Bills are still reeling from a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. During the 13-12 defeat, it was painfully obvious just how much work the offense needs.

Buffalo's offensive line couldn't handle the Eagles' defensive line, leading to Josh Allen being sacked five times. In addition to the pressure he felt, Allen still didn't have enough help, especially at wide receiver.

That's why most mock drafts have Buffalo bringing in someone to take pressure off of Allen's shoulders, with a wide receiver being the most likely target. Nick Merriam of College Football HQ has Buffalo going in a different direction, however, focusing on a pass rusher with its first pick in the draft.

Pick No. 24: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In Merriam's mock, several of the biggest names at receiver are off the board. That leaves them with limited options, so the Bills decide to target a pass rusher who fits their physical profile.

"In a similar vein to Detroit’s selection, Buffalo has long favored bigger defensive linemen and lacks speed on the edge. Howell would give this front seven a third-down threat after the team added young interior pieces in 2025."

Howell stands 6-foot-4 and should weigh in above 250 pounds at the 2026 NFL scouting combine. He would join a defensive line that added multiple pieces in the 2025 NFL draft, with fourth-round pick Deone Walker standing out as the biggest hit.

Originally part of the Bowling Green program, Howell transferred to A&M in 2024. He had a breakout season this year, recording 11.5 sacks.

Bills need stud pass-rusher

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo has been a decent defense overall this season, but they don't have a superstar pass rusher. Greg Rousseau leads the way with seven sacks, followed by Joey Bosa, who has five.

Adding Howell could give them a player capable of recording double-digit sacks consistently, which would help their defense get to the next level.

