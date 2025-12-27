Buffalo Bills release exciting midseason WR addition in surprising move

A surprising announcement.

The Buffalo Bills made a few roster moves ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, including the release of wide receiver Mecole Hardman. In a corresponding move, the Bills signed tight end Keleki Latu to their 53-man roster.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills will avoid two key Eagles players out with injuries in Week 17

We have made the following roster moves:



- Signed TE Keleki Latu from the practice squad.

- Released WR Mecole Hardman Jr.



K Michael Badgley and DE Andre Jones Jr. have been elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/rTAQ9GMF9r — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 27, 2025

Midseason addition

Hardman was signed to the Bills’ practice squad on Nov. 10 and subsequently elevated to the active roster five days later. He played in one game before being placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 20 and remained on the shelf until he was activated ahead of Buffalo’s Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

In two games for the Bills this season, Hardman recorded two punt returns for a total of four yards and a 61-yard kick return. He played just 4% of the team’s offensive snaps and was targeted just once.

This past week against the Browns, Hardman was on the field for one of two Cleveland punts, with WR Khalil Shakir replacing him on the Bills’ final return opportunity of the game. He also was not on the field for a single offensive snap.

MORE: Buffalo Bills starting DT's status problematic for Week 17 vs. Eagles

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

With Hardman’s release, the Bills now have six wide receivers on their active roster: Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Brandin Cooks, Gabe Davis, Keon Coleman and Tyrell Shavers. In Week 16 vs. Cleveland, Buffalo dressed five WRs, including Shakir, Palmer, Cooks, Shavers and Hardman.

Head Coach Sean McDermott stated earlier this week that the team is still working to determine its most effective group of pass catchers with the playoffs just a few weeks away.

Continuity at WR position has been an issue for the Bills. They are still looking for it and Sean McDermott said today "It's taken longer than we would've liked to this point. But I remain confident in the guys in that room." pic.twitter.com/a0Z8xADav0 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 26, 2025

“It’s taken longer than we would’ve liked to this point,” said McDermott while speaking with reporters on Friday. “But I remain confident in the guys in that room. I’m looking forward to them coming out, playing with a chip on their shoulder and getting us into a groove here.”

Shakir is the Bills’ leading WR with 66 receptions for 684 yards and four touchdowns on the season. The next most productive WR on the roster is Coleman, who has tallied 36 receptions for 355 yards and four TDs this year.

Along with Hardman's release and Latu's promotion, Buffalo also elevated kicker Michael Badgley and defensive end Andre Jones Jr. from the team's practice squad for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —