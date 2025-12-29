Buffalo Bills cut free-agent failure after critical blocked kick in Week 17 vs. Eagles

The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that they have moved on from one of the players most to blame for their Week 17 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

And now, they may need a new kicker.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Michael Badgley watches to see where his practice field goal attempt went as the teams warm up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Badgley cut

Kicker Michael Badgley was released from the Bills’ practice squad after failing to convert a critical extra point that was blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter during the second half of the late-season 13-12 defeat. It was the second failed extra-point attempt in as many weeks for Badgley, who is now in search of a new home.

The 30-year-old veteran played in just the two games with the Bills after he was signed on Dec. 27 to replace an injured Matt Prater, who has been out due to a quad ailment.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Michael Badgley goes to make the extra point but was blocked by the Eagles defense during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Prater can’t go…

In the case that the Bills’ starting kicker remains out in Week 18, that would force Buffalo to go out and sign another free agent for at least the one week leading into the playoffs. Prater was not placed on Injured Reserve, which requires a player to miss at least four games. Thus, the Bills clearly believed, at least at the time, that he would return before the postseason.

If the Bills are indeed in search of another replacement this weekend, they could go back to one of the three players they worked out this past week. Buffalo brought in Younghoe Koo, Gavin Stewart and Maddox Trujillo when it appeared they would jettison Badgley after missing one of his tries in Week 16. But instead, they elected to stick with Badgley. All three of the aforementioned players who worked out with the Bills remain available.

The Bills will take on the New York Jets on Sunday evening, with a 4:25 p.m. kickoff scheduled in what could be the final game held at the current Highmark Stadium.

