Bills’ Rookie T.J. Parker Destined to 'Hit Somebody,' Plans to Bring Pain to Opponents

For Buffalo Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker, that’s exactly what unfolded along his football path this spring when his ultimate football dreams were realized after the Bills selected him with the 35th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Although it wasn’t the first round, it was still a surreal moment.

And, when stepping back to look at the big picture, Parker was Buffalo’s first selection of the event after several trade downs from team president of football operations and general manager Brandon Beane, so it’s not as if he was any sort of afterthought by any stretch of the imagination.

The player who will don No. 99 this upcoming season for the Bills was seemingly one of the few top targets that Buffalo had pegged for its first pick all along.

Buffalo Bills President of Football Operations and General Manager Brandon Beane speaks at a press conference held at the Indiana Convention Center during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine this past winter in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 24, 2026. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Number one, he’s a worker. He wants to be coached, (and) he’s got a chip on his shoulder,” new Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said in a press conference with reporters at the end of May.

“We’re really excited to get him. We had our eyes on him early in the process, and (we’re) just excited to see his mentality, his work ethic, and just the buy-in with the program.”

Beane shared a similar type of excitement for his first pick just mere hours after making the selection this April, as well.

He sees the vision with Tomarrion Jamar Parker: T.J. for short.

Former Clemson University Tigers EDGE defender T.J. Parker (3) reacts after making a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter of a collegiate football game between Clemson and LSU last season at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Bills prepared for Parker to become three-down player in Buffalo

“It was one of the strengths of this draft—was the variety of EDGE rushers (there were)—some were more DPRish (designated pass-rusher). I would say T.J. is a three-down player,” Beane said at the conclusion of Day Two of the draft more than two months ago.

“When I went home (that) night, I felt confident we were going to add some type of rusher, whether it was a three-down (or) whether it was a DPR type, and T.J. was the guy we had number one (on our board) if it fell that way . . . he brings a three-down skill set to the (current) group, and I just think that adds more value.”

So, while some players may have been upset about slipping into the second round on draft weekend—especially after having such an illustrious collegiate career like the former Clemson University standout did—that wasn’t how Parker saw things.

Bouncing around a bit as an “Army Brat” growing up, which included a stop in the big state of Texas for a time before eventually settling into the Phenix City, Alabama, region with his family during his days as an older adolescent, the 6-foot-3, 263-pound EDGE defender didn’t necessarily have a favorite NFL team growing as a kid.

Clemson University head football coach Dabo Swinney rubs Howard’s Rock while standing beside Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) before a collegiate football game between Clemson and LSU at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills' rookie pass rusher's love for football began in Texas

Parker did cheer for J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans while toiling on the football fields as a toddler in the Lone Star State before making his way to “The Heart of Dixie,” but there really wasn’t one specific team he followed.

Therefore, it wasn’t as if there was really any particular franchise that he was hoping to land with in April.

Still, in the end, his first regular season game at the NFL level will—if all goes as planned this summer—be against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 1 on Saturday, September 13.

Houston Texans fans cheer alongside members of Bills Mafia during the second half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium last season on November 20, 2025. The Bills will travel to Houston, Texas, to battle the Texans in the 2026 season opener on September 13 this year. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

So . . . he still gets the best of both worlds in a funny sort of way.

It’s strange how life works out sometimes.

“I love it. It’s my safe space where—anything you’re dealing with—you can go (to) football and know (it’ll) be right there with you,” Bills rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker said in an interview with Bills team reporter Maddy Glab back in April.

“As a kid, you know, you grew up in Texas playing little league football (and) all everybody talks about is the Texans. Just seeing how (J.J. Watt) played the game was just so violent, and it was just unbelievable.

“So—for me—it just was a passion.”

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) walks onto the field at Memorial Stadium while waving a United States flag in front of a crowd of people while running down the hill before kickoff between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Tigers on November 11, 2023. Parker was a freshman standout with Clemson at the time. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Parker prayed plenty, but worried little about NFL opportunity

With that in mind, instead of worrying about where his future NFL home was going to be, Parker chose to leave the worrying behind.

It was out of his hands completely.

There was no sense in stressing over an uncontrollable situation. He just needed to let things play out how they were going to, and then formulate his plan of attack from there.

You see, Parker doesn’t appear to be one to shy away from expectations—or contact—and the goals that he seems to have in mind for himself are higher than any bar someone else can set for him.

The player who was once just a little 4-year-old boy telling his mother, Keyana, that he wanted “to hit somebody”—often after performing W.W.E. moves while roughhousing with his brother—was going to make it work no matter where his first NFL stop ended up being.

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) sacks North Carolina State University Wolfpack quarterback C.J. Bailey (16) and forces a fumble during the first quarter of a collegiate football game between the Tigers and the Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on September 21, 2024. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a major cause for concern for Parker.

He knew since that first spring down in Clemson, South Carolina, that his childhood dream wasn’t a delusional one.

Parker had the chops to compete with anyone on any play and any down: regardless of who lined up across from him.

“Honestly, really when I first got to college—my first kind of spring ball going through it—I kind of understood that, ‘Man, I can really do it.’ And, I just worked so hard to continue to get better as the season went on,” Parker said in a pre-draft interview with FOX Carolina News just a few hours before he was ultimately drafted by Buffalo.

“I had a great freshman year. And, just throughout the process—as the years went by—it really got easier and easier. And, that’s when you kind of realize, like, ‘You could do (this) for a long time.’

“It’s been my dream to do it, and I’m just excited to be in this moment.”

Former Clemson University defensive lineman T.J. Parker performs a pass-rushing drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 26, 2026. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parker's path from Clemson to Buffalo feels like fate

However, keeping that all in mind, Buffalo’s top 2026 draft choice would be lying if he said he wasn’t grinning from ear to ear when he saw the 716 area code pop up on his screen the night of his selection.

It was seemingly destiny.

Buffalo was just simply where the Clemson product was bound to be.

“It was everything you kind of imagine as a kid: just to see the phone ring. And, (then) you see the area code kind of pop up (on your phone), and you know exactly where you’re going: it was unbelievable.

“I’m just super excited . . . I’m going to give it all I’ve got,” Parker added in a separate interview with FOX Carolina News on Day Two of the draft with sports director Carmine Gemei shortly after the Clemson product was selected at the start of the second round.

NFL Draft banners for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, as well every other NFL franchise, are shown on display along Brush Street in Detroit, Michigan, on April 24, 2024, in an effort to promote the 2024 NFL Draft. Two years later, the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wound up hosting the draft, which occurred just this past spring from April 23 to April 25. Bills' rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker was selected by the team in the second round this year. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I know one thing—the Bills like to win—they do whatever it takes to win, and that’s what I’m all about. I’m going to go up there and give it all I’ve got. Whatever I’ve gotta do to help (the team) win—that’s what I’m going to do.”

Yeah, he’s not afraid of digging in and grinding in order to achieve his goals.

That’s what he’s always done, and it’s what he always saw from his parents growing up as a kid.

His dad, Tommy, was in the United States Army.

And, by having a militaristic type of work ethic instilled in him at an early age, Tommy's son knows that tackling tough tasks makes the final reward that much sweeter.

Former Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) brings down Southern Methodist University Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the second quarter of the 2024 ACC championship collegiate football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 7, 2024. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

And, being drafted by the Bills was the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat, and tears from the pride of Phenix City.

“I didn’t really know how to feel with it. (I’m) through the roof. I was happy, relieved, proud of him, and it can’t get any better, man. I loved every second of it,” Parker’s father, Tommy, said in that same interview with Fox Carolina News.

“(He’s) honest, hard-working, (and) he loves everybody around him. He tries to make everyone better. That’s just a top quality (of his).”

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts negatively after a play during the third quarter of the 2024 ACC championship game between Clemson and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 7, 2024. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rookie stayed loyal to Clemson, but junior season felt like jet lag

With that said, the hard work isn’t over . . . far from it.

Tommy knows it, and his son certainly does, as well.

But, the former undergraduate sensation wasted little time in making his presence felt on the Clemson campus just three short seasons ago, so he’s hoping to do the same in Western New York as a rookie in 2026.

Dominating right from the moment he first stepped foot on the field as a true freshman for the Clemson Tigers in 2023, Parker registered 89 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks in his first two seasons in college, which included a sophomore campaign where he erupted for 57 combined tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and an ACC-leading six forced fumbles.

He was seemingly on a meteoric rise toward superstardom.

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) celebrates after making a defensive stop during the second quarter of the 2024 ACC championship collegiate football game between Clemson and the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 7, 2024. Parker, a sophomore that year, had his best collegiate season in 2024, and many analysts thought he could be a potential top-15 pick in the NFL Draft when he declared. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

And, entering his junior year last season, it was thought by many pundits that he could be a top-15, or possibly even a top-10 pick when he ultimately decided to declare for the NFL draft: whenever that wound up being.

The talent is undeniable.

Parker has the makings of everything you look for from an EDGE defender at the next level in terms of someone who has both an exceptional ability to defend the run, while also being able to create chaos for opposing quarterbacks in the backfield.

As Beane alluded to—it’s all there for the 21-year-old—and his performances in 2023 and 2024, respectively, were more than enough to confirm that fact.

But, even still, last season didn’t pan out how anybody thought it would for Parker . . . or for Clemson’s program collectively as a whole, for that matter.

Former Clemson University defensive end T.J. Parker (left) speaks with longtime Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (right) during the team's football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He produced just five sacks—the lowest of any season in his collegiate career—and he managed just 37 total tackles while failing to reach double digits in tackles for losses (9.5) for the first time in his Clemson career, as well.

Meanwhile, despite retaining longtime head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers finished the season with just a 7-6 overall record and a measly 4-4 mark in ACC action.

The team’s performance wasn’t up to par with what is expected from a prestigious program like Clemson, and it certainly wasn’t how people thought Parker would perform during his junior year.

In short, it was—by all accounts—a failure: both for the program and for the (supposed) potential top-15 pick.

Using the term frustrating would be putting it mildly, but Parker understood the assignment.

He could’ve left the Tigers prior to his junior year if he wanted to. There was no shortage of suitors within the collegiate landscape that is now dominated by NIL deals.

But, his football journey hasn’t been all about darting after dollar signs.

Former Clemson University standout defensive end T.J. Parker (3) sprints during a team drill at Clemson's first football practice of August in Clemson, South Carolina, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Realizing NFL dream is about much more than making millions for Parker

That will come in time . . . as long as he obtains the other entity that he’s been continuously chasing during this football endeavor that started so long ago back in the early days of his childhood.

“After every year it’s a new recruiting cycle (now). But, at the end of the day, luckily I have a great support system around me, you know? My parents and my agent, they always told me like, ‘Hey, look—we’re not chasing money,” Parker added in a recent interview with former Bills center Eric Wood on the Centered on Buffalo Podcast this past week.

“And, that’s always been my thing—you know—chasing development over money. It would have been easy for me to leave and go chase millions and millions (of dollars), but—at the same time—like, is it the best situation for me?

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) dives in order to sack Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) during the fourth quarter of an ACC collegiate football game between the Tigers and the Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on October 7, 2023. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

“Clemson was always home—the family atmosphere—it was the best situation for me to develop as a player and a man. Why would I go chase some dollar signs that I know I’m going to make in the league? So, for me, it was kind of a no-brainer at the end of the day.”

It’s clear to see.

Parker isn’t petulant in any way, shape, or form.

He’s wise beyond his years.

Married to his Clemson college sweetheart, Aźyah Dailey, since October 23, 2025, Parker isn’t your average rookie.

Clemson University's T.J. Parker (left) signs up with the Alumni Association before Clemson's 2025 December commencement program was held at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, on the morning of Thursday, December 8, 2025. Nearly 2,000 students earned their bachelor’s, master's, and doctoral degrees during the course of four ceremonies held at the venue. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parker will be playing with plenty of purpose in Buffalo

He knows his reasoning for rolling out of bed every morning. In other words, his “why.”

And, his new head coach Joe Brady—along with the group of young, new staff members that Brady brought on board this offseason—are all about connecting the dots between the hows, the whys, and the whens.

How do you do a certain technique or playcall?

Why do you do it? And, when is the right time to deploy it?

Former University of Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard (left) is shown having a discussion with an assistant coach while on the sidelines during the first quarter of the Badgers' collegiate football game against the University of Minnesota on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

But, those three questions can also go deeper than just their literal meanings of translating a call from a play sheet in the classroom to then executing it out on the field between the white lines.

Making a connection is what Brady, Leonhard, and Co. are all about at One Bills Drive.

It’s plain to see that Parker knows his purpose on—and off—the gridiron.

“Just knowing my why, you know? My family. I do this for them. And, without them, I wouldn’t have gotten here,” Parker said in an interview during his “first 24 hours in Buffalo,” which was posted on the team’s YouTube account.

Former University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to make a pass while being pressured by Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the second quarter of an ACC collegiate football game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on October 4, 2025. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I know I’m a provider. I got my wife at home, and I want to make sure that I can give her the best life possible. So, when there are days that I don’t feel like doing it, I think about my parents. I think about my wife.

“It gets me going. And, I think about my high school teammates who would kill to be in my position. So, for me, it’s no slack. I do it for the people who can’t do it.”

And, on that same note, the playmaker doesn’t plan on easing his way into things this season as a rookie.

Former Florida State University Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) scrambles to avoid Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3), who was supplying pressure on the quarterback during the second quarter of an ACC collegiate football game between the Tigers and the Seminoles at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on November 8, 2025. | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Team's top pick planning to make instant impact in any way possible

He plans on doing it, and doing it early, so to speak.

In order to accomplish the goals he has planned for his wife, Aźyah, his family, and himself, Parker must push to make his presence felt as a newcomer amongst a logjam of veterans at the position.

Bradley Chubb, Gregory Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, Mike Danna, Javon Solomon, and Andre Jones Jr. are all presumably ahead of him on the depth chart—at least for seniority reasons at the moment—as the Bills set their sights toward training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, at the end of July this summer.

But, that can all change depending on how quickly and effectively Parker can perform up to the standard within Leonhard’s new 3-4 scheme in Western New York.

Who knows?

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) rushes the passer during a collegiate football game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the CFP national playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on December 21, 2024. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He could become a key piece within the new defensive system this season in Buffalo: a cheat code.

Training camp might seem like diving into the deep water at times—it’ll be sink or swim—but the No. 35 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft has other activities planned when he begins to dip his toes into the metaphorical waters of the NFL this season.

Like a Tiger shark—he’s out for blood.

“We have a great veteran group . . . I’m going to (get with) those guys and try to learn from them as much as possible and compete, you know what I’m saying? Come in, be a great teammate, and like I said (to Coach Brady on draft night)—hunt—whatever it takes to win.

“Whether that’s special teams (or wherever), you know? Getting on the field (and) doing whatever it takes: hunt.

Former Clemson University Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) sacks former University of Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) during the fourth quarter of an ACC collegiate football game between the Panthers and the Tigers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 2024. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“I’m a dog, so I gotta eat. So, whatever that takes, just having that mentality. Man, I can’t wait. I’m just excited,” Parker continued in his interview with Glab earlier this spring at One Bills Drive.

“I’m a physical player who doesn’t shy away from contact. I try to put my body on somebody else on the offense on every play I get, you know what I’m saying?

“And, over time, that wears them down . . . I want my opponent to leave the game knowing that T.J. Parker was on their head all night.”

Former Clemson Tiger plans to pounce on any opportunity given by Buffalo Bills

To the rest of the league—you’ve received your warning from the rookie—but you only get one.

There’s no more time for pleasantries. The rookies report to training camp in just a few short weeks.

The Buffalo Bills display a "Welcome Bills Mafia" sign at the entrance to the stands prior to the start of the team's training camp practice held at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, on July 26, 2023. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Anger and passion propel Parker toward 'unbelievable' NFL opportunity

“I was super excited to really get in and mix with the vets and some of the new rookies with me and just really get in the building. And, just being able to to be called an NFL player, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around, like, man, ‘I really play for the Buffalo Bills.’ And, it’s like a surreal moment every time I walk in the building: just seeing everything and just really living out my childhood dreams,” Parker added in his interview on the Centered on Buffalo podcast.

“I think for me early on—you know—I had a lot of anger just because I looked at my dad as my superhero. So, for him to go be deployed and be gone for months and months, even years at times, that’s when my anger built up. And, I told my mom when I was 4, like, ‘I want to hit somebody.’ And, the first thing she said was, ‘I got the sport for you.’

Former Clemson University standout EDGE defender T.J. Parker (3) combines to make tackle at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Threw me in football—I got the big helmet on, long mouthpiece—and I’m just flying around hitting people. My mom said, ‘Look, you can go hit people, hurt people as much as you want to with no consequences.’ And, all I heard was I get ‘no consequences.’

“So, I’d be flying around hitting people, having fun. And, you know, that’s when I started trying to play other sports—basketball, baseball—and I started tackling people in them sports: (right then) I knew. I knew what my destiny was.”

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