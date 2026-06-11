Bills Rookie 'Cheat Code' Stuns Ed Oliver at Buffalo's Mandatory Minicamp

T.J. Parker’s professional career is just getting underway and he is already making his presence felt at Buffalo Bills mandatory minicamp.

The Bills’ second-round edge rusher turned heads during the team’s first minicamp practice, leaving quite the impact on his fellow defensive lineman, Ed Oliver, who was taken aback by the rookie’s speed and athleticism.

“I seen him on film the other day chasing a running back, and I said, ‘Who the—I mean, who the heck is that matching the running back step by step?’” said Oliver. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s a cheat code.’”

Parker was selected as one of the most athletically-gifted edge defenders in this year’s draft class, recording an athleticism score of 75 at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was seventh among players at his position. His score included a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 1.61-second 10-yard split, which gave scouts a hint as to the 6-foot-3, 263-pounder’s burst.

And Oliver had a front-row seat to the show to begin minicamp.

“He just explodes so fast,” added Oliver. “A young kid. I don’t know the extent of what his role is gonna be this year, but I’m happy to play with him.”

Bills’ new-look defensive line taking shape

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Oliver at the center of it all, the Bills’ defensive line should be much improved in 2026. Buffalo also welcomes back its leading sack-getter from the 2025 campaign, Greg Rousseau, on the edge, who is now joined by Parker and free-agent addition of Bradley Chubb, who is coming of an 8.5-sack season with the Miami Dolphins.

Elsewhere, the Bills drafted three defensive linemen last season during the 2025 draft, including defensive tackles T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker in the second and fourth round, respectively, along with third-round EDGE Landon Jackson. Former fifth-round pick, Javon Solomon, who was a member of the Bills’ 2024 draft class, may also factor into the push for playing time this summer.

Additionally, Michael Hoecht is on his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury, while the Bills also added veteran Mike Danna through free agency this offseason.

There is plenty of time for the team to sort out its rotation up front. But it seems clear, based upon early reviews from minicamp, that Parker will have plenty to offer in a significant contributing role to begin his career.

Setting expectations for Parker in Year 1

Buffalo Bills linebacker T.J. Parker (99) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills have never had a rookie pass rusher record double-digit sacks in his rookie season. Not even Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who finished his first NFL campaign with 6.5 sacks.

That may be an unreasonable expectation for Parker entering training camp, particularly if you look at his sack production this past season, when he recorded just five sacks in 12 games for Clemson. However, two seasons ago, Parker finished with 11 sacks, proving he has the potential to be a big-time disruptor at the professional level.

At the end of the day, a fair standard to set for Parker entering Year 1 would be four to five sacks.

Last season, just two Bills players recorded more than 3.5 sacks, 2025 free-agent addition Joey Bosa [5] and Rousseau [7]. However, the Bills are expected to play a more aggressive style of defense under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. That should set up Buffalo’s group of edge defenders, including Parker, with a better opportunity to impact the game more regularly.