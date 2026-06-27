General manager Brandon Beane will have plenty of pressure on him this season. After their seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, and gave Beane more power over the organization.

Beane will be asking a lot of rookie head coach Joe Brady as well, as the Bills decided to turn to their former offensive coordinator to take over for McDermott. Defensively, they went with Jim Leonhard, and have spent much of the offseason adding talent that fits his vision.

There's still room for improvement, which is why these four names should be on the radar as the Bills prepare for training camp in July.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's get this out of the way. While adding Kayshon Boutte would be a huge boost for the Buffalo offense, the fact that the New England Patriots are AFC East rivals would complicate things.

If the Patriots are willing to trade within the division, the Bills should see what it would take to land Boutte. He's coming off a strong campaign, which saw him average 16.7 yards per receptions while scoring six touchdowns. Despite his performance, Boutte has slid down the depth chart with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs being added this offseason, which has led to plenty of trade speculation.

Marist Liufau, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Buffalo is likely content with their top three options at inside linebacker with Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams as the starters and Kaleb Elarms-Orr as the rookie who could push for playing time. Behind that, there are more concerns, which is why adding another depth piece would make sense.

One name to watch is Marist Liufau, a player the Dallas Cowboys took in Round 3 out of Notre Dame in 2024. Liufau has shown flashes and has started 14 games over the past two seasons. He doesn't seem to be an ideal fit for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is experimenting with Liufau on the EDGE.

Should Liufau fail to make the roster at his new position, the Bills could see about adding him in exchange for a late-round pick. In Buffalo, he could play inside linebacker where he would be more comfortable. He could also prove to be a special teams ace, which is always an added bonus.

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While trading for Boutte might be too much to ask since he's a division rival, the Bills could try and pry Roman Wilson away from the Pittsburgh Steelers should they decide they need more depth at the position.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2024, Wilson has yet to carve out a role in the NFL and has just 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He could benefit from a change of scenery and could help Buffalo move on from players such as Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

One of the biggest names to be floated as a trade piece this offseason is New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former Oregon standout broke out in 2023 with 11.5 sacks, but has seen his numbers decling since then. With the Giants building their defense around Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, Thibodeaux is expected to be available.

The price tag to land Thibodeaux wouldn't be too high since he's coming off a season with just 2.5 sacks in 10 games and has an expiring contract. That said, he has the talent to be a force and would be worth the roll of the dice for Buffalo.