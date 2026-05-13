Four Items On Bills' 2026 NFL Schedule Release Wishlist Include Favorable Timing of Patrick Mahomes Matchup

With the NFL schedule release set for Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills are hoping their 2026 slate turns out as favorably as possible.

One thing the Bills are likely hoping for above all else is an early meeting with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who finished this past season on the mend due to a significant knee injury. It remains unclear if Mahomes will return in time to play Week 1 this season, when the Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos.

While that game and others, including the Bills’ Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions, have already been announced, the vast majority of teams’ upcoming slate has yet to be unveiled by the league. As organizations and fans alike await the NFL’s schedule announcement, there will be four things in particular that the Bills will have on their ultimate wishlist when Thursday rolls around.

Face Chiefs before Mahomes is at full efficacy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Mahomes exited the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after tearing his ACL and LCL. There is a strong belief that his timeline for return has been expedited compared to that of most others who attempt to bounce back from such significant ailments. However, there is no guarantee Mahomes will be ready to start the regular season, much less able to do so at his full efficacy.

Therefore, the Bills should hope to take on Kansas City in Weeks 3 or 4, before he can work through any restrictions he may have to begin the year.

Buffalo has a good track record against Mahomes in non-playoff situations, as he is 1-5 against the Bills in six regular-season matchups during his career. Still, I don’t think they should hope to tempt fate against the former MVP who will have a chip on his shoulder after the Chiefs missed the playoffs in 2025.

Patriots on the road first

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts from the sideline as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite the immense controversy surrounding the situation involving head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots remain one of the best teams in the NFL after advancing to the Super Bowl in 2025. Quarterback Drake Maye was an MVP finalist along with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, while New England is also expected to add Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before the offseason is through.

Having a home game against the Patriots late in the season would be a better situation for Buffalo to potentially reclaim its spot atop the division, which it held for five straight seasons before New England knocked it off its pedestal a year ago.

The Bills and Patriots split two regular-season meetings last season, with both teams winning on the road. Buffalo might need a sweep of their longtime rival if they hope to return to divisional title glory in 2026.

Late-season bye week

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) who was down on the field after the play gets checked out by Bills trainers during second half action at the Bills home game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Bills had their bye in Week 7, which is a bit too early in the year for my taste, particularly for a team like Buffalo, which has dealt with incredible injury concerns over the past few seasons. A bye in Week 10 or later would be ideal for the Bills, as it would allow them to rest up and get their bodies right for the stretch run.

According to Rotowire, the Bills lost 246 games to injury in 2025, the fifth-highest mark in the NFL. If that’s the case again this year, a late bye week will be essential.

End the season with the Jets and Dolphins

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson tries to escape New York Jets defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Mykal Walker during their home game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Typically, the NFL likes to have teams finish the year with divisional matchups. As stated previously, the Patriots are one of the most formidable teams not only in the division, but in the entire conference. Matching up with a lesser AFC East opponent would be ideal for Buffalo as it completes its push toward another hopeful postseason berth.

Miami and New York finished a combined 10-24 last year.

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