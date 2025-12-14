Revealing stats explain Greg Rousseau's struggles for Buffalo Bills this season

Following a strong start to the season, the Buffalo Bills’ pass rush has taken a step back in recent weeks.

And while it's been an up-and-down campaign for the Bills’ pressure unit, it’s been simply a down year for one of its key pieces, Greg Rousseau.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Not the same

Buffalo’s former first-round pick has been a significant disappointment in his first season since signing a four-year, $80 million contract this past spring, recording just three sacks through the Bills’ first 13 games of the season.

Last year, Rousseau enjoyed a career campaign, tying a career high with eight sacks while recording a career-high quarterback pressure rate of 13.7%. He generated 59 pressures in 2024, 20 more than any other Bills defender. Rousseau’s 59 pressures last season were the third-most by any Bills defender in a single season since 2018, per Next Gen Stats.

But he just hasn’t been the same this season. His current QB pressure rate of 12.1% would be his lowest since 2022, while his sack rate has also taken a dive from 1.9% a season ago to 1.1% in 2025.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

What’s been different?

The most alarming element of Rousseau’s regression has been his inability to create quick pressure.

Per Next Gen Stats, the 25-year-old’s time to pressure average of 3.44 seconds is the second-longest among edge rushers with at least 25 pressures. That figure is also over half a second longer than his average last season, when he recorded an average time to pressure of 2.78 seconds. Rousseau has generated only five quick pressures this season, after recording at least five quick pressures in two separate games a year ago.

He has remained a force in the running game, recording 32 stops with four games remaining in the regular season. Still, Rousseau’s pass-rushing production has not been up to snuff. And the numbers bear that out.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marking Maye

With a critical matchup with the New England Patriots coming up on Sunday afternoon, it will be of the utmost importance that Rousseau delivers a pass-rushing impact if the Bills hope to walk away with a victory.

Drake Maye has been one of the most effective quarterbacks in the league when escaping the pocket this season, meaning Rousseau’s efforts in pressuring and subsequently corralling Maye before he has a chance to escape will be increasingly crucial this week. Good news for the Bills is that they will see the return of Rousseau's counterpart, Joey Bosa, who is set to conclude a brief absence that forced him out of this past week’s win over the Bengals.

Additionally, the Patriots are without prized rookie left tackle Will Campbell, who remains on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. Maye has been sacked the fourth most times of any QB in the NFL, and Rousseau will be presented with an opportunity to add to that number this weekend.

He must take advantage as he did during the two teams' first matchup of the season, when Rousseau finished with five tackles and a sack.

