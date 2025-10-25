Bills' biggest defensive contract has been 'team's most disappointing player'
It's not hard to notice the 6-foot-7 Greg Rousseau when wearing his Buffalo Bills' uniform, but the defensive end has been less than visible thus far this season.
Other than a blocked field goal in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, Rousseau has been relatively quiet in his first season after signing a massive four-year contract extension on the heels of a career year in 2024.
The 2021 first-round draft pick is on pace for fewer than 5.0 sacks this fall, and the edge rusher hasn't helped much in the Bills' struggles against the run (31st in NFL).
With Bleacher Report selecting "Every NFL Team's Most Disappointing Player So Far This Season," Rousseau was the choice for the Bills.
"The highest-paid defensive player on the roster has just 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in six games. He beats out Matt Milano, who simply can't stay healthy. Bills fans should be used to that by now." - Brad Gagnon
The Bills added five-time Pro Bowl selection Joey Bosa on a one-year contract. They also gave four-year extensions to linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford. None of those deals are close to the $80 million extension that Rousseau received this past offseason. According to Spotrac, the Bills committed $54 million in guaranteed compensation.
Simply put, although it's only a six-game sample, the production hasn't matched the money. Rousseau has played 66 percent of possible defensive snaps, accounting for 15 total tackles and four quarterback hits through six games — hardly elite numbers. His low sack total is especially troubling.
For comparative purposes, Byron Young and Brian Burns leads the NFL with 9.0 sacks apiece. Even Washington Commanders' veteran Von Miller, who was released by the Bills as a salary cap casualty in March, has 4.0 sacks through six games — more than twice Rousseau's production.
