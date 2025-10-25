Bills Central

Bills' biggest defensive contract has been 'team's most disappointing player'

The Buffalo Bills invested $80 million in their former first-round draft pick this past offseason, but the return has been underwhelming thus far

Ralph Ventre

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97)
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It's not hard to notice the 6-foot-7 Greg Rousseau when wearing his Buffalo Bills' uniform, but the defensive end has been less than visible thus far this season.

Other than a blocked field goal in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, Rousseau has been relatively quiet in his first season after signing a massive four-year contract extension on the heels of a career year in 2024.

Greg Rousseau (50)
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) goes up to block the field goal attempt by Atlanta Falcons kicker Parker Romo (39) / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The 2021 first-round draft pick is on pace for fewer than 5.0 sacks this fall, and the edge rusher hasn't helped much in the Bills' struggles against the run (31st in NFL).

With Bleacher Report selecting "Every NFL Team's Most Disappointing Player So Far This Season," Rousseau was the choice for the Bills.

"The highest-paid defensive player on the roster has just 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in six games. He beats out Matt Milano, who simply can't stay healthy. Bills fans should be used to that by now." - Brad Gagnon

The Bills added five-time Pro Bowl selection Joey Bosa on a one-year contract. They also gave four-year extensions to linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Christian Benford. None of those deals are close to the $80 million extension that Rousseau received this past offseason. According to Spotrac, the Bills committed $54 million in guaranteed compensation.

Simply put, although it's only a six-game sample, the production hasn't matched the money. Rousseau has played 66 percent of possible defensive snaps, accounting for 15 total tackles and four quarterback hits through six games — hardly elite numbers. His low sack total is especially troubling.

For comparative purposes, Byron Young and Brian Burns leads the NFL with 9.0 sacks apiece. Even Washington Commanders' veteran Von Miller, who was released by the Bills as a salary cap casualty in March, has 4.0 sacks through six games — more than twice Rousseau's production.

Greg Rousseau (50)
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau reaches out at ball carrier New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller during first half action in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
