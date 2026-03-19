Bills Should 'Swing For the Fences,' Trade For Eagles A.J. Brown, Says NFL Analyst

The Buffalo Bills’ big move to begin the offseason was trading a second-round pick in exchange for DJ Moore and a Chicago Bears’ 2026 fifth-round selection.

While many were excited about the trade, others wondered whether it was the seismic addition the team needed at the wide receiver position. You can include Speakeasy’s Emmanuel Echo among the group of those who were underwhelmed by the deal.

Acho referred to Moore as a “super-sized Khalil Shakir” while arguing the Bills should go after a bigger fish to bolster their passing attack.

Top of the market

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The podcast host named Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as the player Buffalo should be targeting.

“If you’re the Bills and you finna swing, swing for the fences,” said Acho. “If you’re the Bills and you gon’ swing, knock it out the park. If you gon’ swing, take the A.J. Brown swing. You giving up a second-round pick, just give up the first.”

Brown has spent the past four years in Philadelphia, recording 1,000-plus yards in each of those seasons. Moore is coming off two straight seasons in which he failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving, including a career-low 682 yards in 2025.

“DJ Moore is a really good receiver, make no mistake about it. But if you are the Buffalo Bills, go for broke,” added Acho. “And to me, this was a conservative move. This was a move that says, ‘Oh, I made a move. Don’t be mad at it, I made a move. But not a real move that’s trying to change the game.’”

The Bills’ AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, are reportedly in hot pursuit of Brown's services, with some believing it is inevitable that the three-time second-team All-Pro will land with this past season’s Super Bowl runner-up. Acho believes the Bills should join the race to reel Brown in.

Current state

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) reacts after an unsuccessful play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brown would deliver a massive boost for Buffalo’s wide receiver corps, which struggled mightily a season ago. The Bills currently have eight wide receivers under contract, including Moore, Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman Jr., Stephen Gosnell and Jalen Virgil.

Adding Brown to that group would instantly transform it from good to great and ease concerns of many regarding the unit’s viability as the team prepares for a critical 2026 season.

Brandon Beane has never been a fan of surrendering first-round picks as part of a trade package. However, with so much on the line in the upcoming campaign, it may be wise to go for it all, particularly at a position that has left a lot to be desired in recent seasons.