Bills' Chances of Reclaiming AFC East Vastly Improve After Patriots' Super Bowl Debacle

When the Buffalo Bills bowed out of the playoffs after the divisional round and were forced to watch their longtime divisional rival, the New England Patriots, advance to the Super Bowl, fans began to wonder—had the Bills lost control of the AFC East for good?

The Patriots’ young quarterback, Drake Maye, was surging, the team’s first-year head coach, Mike Vrabel, wound up winning Coach of the Year, and it appeared the evil empire had regained its strength after a brief fall-off following its dynastic run in the early 2000s.

However, what New England put on display against the Seahawks in Sunday’s big game, and throughout the postseason in general, was far from what they showed throughout the regular season. During Super Bowl LX, the Patriots played like a shell of themselves, which opens the door wide for Buffalo to sneak back in as AFC East champions as soon as 2026.

And here’s why.

RELATED: Four Key Buffalo Bills Players Earn Huge Paydays After Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Off-target

Maye struggled mightily throughout Sunday’s game, holding onto the ball far too long at times, which led to him being pressured on 52.8% of his drop-backs, per Next Gen Stats, and taking six sacks throughout the evening. He also displayed poor accuracy on a few throws down the field, including a late-game interception made by Seahawks safety Julian Love, when Maye completely missed his target and fired the ball into the waiting arms of the Seattle defender.

The MVP finalist performed poorly throughout the contest, finishing the game with two interceptions and a fumble lost as New England was shut out for three quarters as they fell feebly at the hands of a solid Seahawks squad. As well as Maye performed throughout the regular season, his postseason stretch creates massive cause for concern for the Patriots, but plenty of hope for the Bills as they forge ahead into next season.

MORE: Three Changes Buffalo Bills Must Make to Win Super Bowl

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Like a sieve

As much as Maye was to blame for the high number of sacks he took against Seattle, his offensive line was atrocious, particularly left tackle Will Campbell. According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell allowed 14 pressures in the Super Bowl, which was the most pressures allowed by any player in a game this season, including playoffs.

A highly-touted first-round pick, selected at No. 4 overall, the former LSU Tiger may be better suited at guard moving forward in his career, which isn’t necessarily ideal for a player who was expected to help solidify New England’s front five into the future.

Maye was the fourth-most sacked quarterback during the regular season (47) and followed that up by being downed a league-high 21 times through four playoff games. If something doesn’t change for the Patriots’ offensive trench unit this offseason, Maye may wind up on a stretcher in 2026.

RELATED: How Bills' James Cook's Role Could Expand Under New Head Coach

New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) celebrates with linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

No rush

As poorly as New England’s pass protection was, its pass rush did not fare much better this season. The Patriots were tied for 22nd in the league in sacks (35) during the regular season and put up a dud during the Super Bowl. New England actually led the playoff field with 13 total sacks through four playoff games, but nearly half of those (6) came against a battered Los Angeles Chargers offensive front during the wild-card round.

The Patriots have some talented defensive linemen in Christian Baramore and Milton Williams, but they don’t have much pass-rushing talent to speak of along the edge. Harold Landry III is a nice player, and K’Lavon Chaisson can get the job done. However, neither player is striking much fear into opponents on game day.

New England’s defense proved formidable this season, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the league (18.8). But much of their stout performance was due to them facing one of the league's easiest schedules. There were areas in which this team can be beaten on that side of the ball, including the pass rush, which sacked Seahawks QB Sam Darnold just once in the Super Bowl.

MORE: Buffalo Bills Hire Young Defensive Mind Who Coached Free Agent Trey Hendrickson

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field at halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daunting stretch

Speaking of the schedule, the Patriots will not have the same benefit of playing a fourth-place schedule as they did in 2025. Instead, they will play a first-place slate next year, featuring matchups against eight 2026 playoff teams—the Bills (twice), Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seahawks.

Looking at New England’s schedule next year, a potential 8-9 or even 7-10 finish is entirely possible. Now, the Bills also have a difficult slate in 2026, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out. But when it comes to the Patriots, there will be no rest for the weary next fall.

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —