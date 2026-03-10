4 Free Agents Buffalo Bills Can Still Pursue in NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills weren't wildly active on the first day of NFL tampering. They agreed to deals with two outside free agents in cornerback Dee Alford and quarterback Kyle Allen.

Buffalo also came to terms on a new contract with punter Mitch Wishnowsky, bringing him back for a second season with the franchise.

While those moves added necessary help, the Bills didn't make any flashy moves. It's hard to blame them, considering some of the money that was being thrown around, but general manager Brandon Beane has to get more aggressive on Day 2. With that in mind, here are four players he should be on the phone with.

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

EDGE rush remains a need, and the Bills could consider poaching from an AFC East rival. K'Lavon Chaisson spent the 2025 campaign with the New England Patriots, where he had 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles. He's not great against the run, but as a rotational pass rusher, Chaisson could be an interesting addition.

Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs runs after the catch for a first down against the Chicago Bears. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Buffalo added one wide receiver already, agreeing to a trade with the Chicago Bears for D.J. Moore. Even with Moore, the Bills should still be in the market for receiver help.

Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer were far from reliable in 2025 and the Bills released Curtis Samuel. That leaves them with Moore and Khalil Shakir as their primary options. Adding someone such as Romeo Doubs to the mix would help round out the depth chart.

Doubs is used to working in a committee, doing so with the Green Bay Packers. He's had plenty of success as well, recording 202 receptions for 2,424 yards with 21 touchdowns in four seasons.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Buffalo Bills DE Joey Bosa watches the offense on the field during second-half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joey Bosa was signed to a one-year deal in 2025 and while he might not have had as huge of an impact as expected, he still consistently provided pressure. He also had a league-high five forced fumbles.

With the EDGE market exploding, there was no way the Bills were going to target any of the big names. That's why bringing Bosa back on another one-year deal remains an option.

Leo Chenal, Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the best fit still on the board for Buffalo is linebacker Leo Chenal. Not only does he fill a huge need, but he's also previously worked for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Chenal was a linebacker at Wisconsin while Leonhard was their defensive coordinator. Chenal, who has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, could slide right in and help with the transition to Leonhard's scheme.

