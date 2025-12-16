Bills’ NFL power rankings roundup shows continued rise entering Week 16

With three games left to play, the Buffalo Bills are getting hot at the right time.

Buffalo has won three games straight, including a huge comeback win over the New England Patriots in Week 15. That put them back in the AFC East race and reminded everyone why they’re considered one of the elite teams in the conference.

That’s evident in the recent NFL power rankings as well, as the Bills continue to climb the ladder. Here’s a look at where the Bills stand in some of the rankings from various outlets.

This week's ranking: 3

Last week's ranking: 3

”Amid a season of uncertainty, they are starting to check the boxes.” - Connor Orr

Buffalo didn’t move at all in the SI ranking, but Orr says they’re checking all the boxes.

This week's ranking: 5

Last week's ranking: 6

ESPN has the Bills in the top five, but they don’t comment on the state of the team in their rankings. Instead, they discuss one player who should be extended and say Shaq Thompson is Buffalo’s guy.

“The Bills have some huge offensive line decisions this offseason, as center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards are set to become free agents. But Thompson is a logical re-signing this offseason thanks to his play and role off the field in just one year with the team. He has become a vocal leader and made an impact as a starter and backup. The 31-year-old linebacker came to Buffalo after spending 10 seasons with the Panthers.” -- Alaina Getzenberg

This week's ranking: 4

Last week's ranking: 6

Kristopher Knox isn’t a fan of the defense, but believes they can overcome their shortfalls thanks to Josh Allen and the offense.

“Defense remains this team's liability. However, it's a weakness the Bills can overcome when they're able to lean on their ground game and get mistake-free play from Allen.” --Knox

This week's ranking: 4

Last week's ranking: 6

The Athletic is also high on the Bills, thanks primarily to the reigning NFL MVP.

”The Bills were down 21-0 at one point and 24-7 at halftime Sunday, and then Josh Allen happened. Buffalo’s quarterback leads the league in second-half EPA per dropback (0.38) and has 15 second-half passing touchdowns, which is second in the league. Allen’s overall yards per game, completion percentage, passer rating and yards per carry are all better than last year, when he was the league MVP”

With the Kansas City Chiefs out, the Bills are one of the favorites in the AFC. While the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos remain contenders, Buffalo’s experience, and the presence of Josh Allen, gives them an edge.

