Kay Adams gushes over Bills attacking Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs were out coached and outplayed by the Bills, and a few around the league took notice.

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa gets a hold of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and forces him to give up throwing a pass during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa gets a hold of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and forces him to give up throwing a pass during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs came into Highmark Stadium riding a three-game win streak, and they experts proclaimed them to be back to their old selves.

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes had all his offensive weapons now, so who was going to stop the reigning AFC champions on their way to another Super Bowl appearance?

It's still early, and there is a lot of football left to play, but the Buffalo Bills certainly made life tough on the Chiefs in Week 9. They were by no means hospitable and proceeded to bully Mahomes and the Chiefs throughout the game. The Bills' 28-21 win grabbed the attention of many across the league, including NFL analyst Kay Adams.

"The Bills did win this one because of a, Like what could win them a Super Bowl in this defense. They have my attention when it comes to that," said Adams.

Bills harassed Mahomes with secondary on point

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop breaks up a pass to Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) breaks a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Adams added, "They pressured Mahomes 28 times on 34 pass attempts, 16 of those 28 came from (Joey) Bosa, came from draft pick Greg Rousseau. Is Bosa showing us, yeah, I'm still the guy, I am the guy, I'm going to be the guy."

The Bills lost Michael Hoecht to a season-ending Achilles injury, but the Bills defense is playing far better on all fronts, including the secondary.

"The secondary, tremendous. They hold Patrick under 50% completions for the first time in his career and it's all looking up for them," said Adams.

Is this win any different than past four?

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston celebrates after his interception against the Chiefs.
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

We all know this story all too well. The Bills are 5-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, but still need to get it done in January, when it counts. Adams had this to say regarding that, "I know they've beaten the Chiefs in the regular season plenty of times. They've never shown that they can do that though to Patrick Mahomes."

Can this defense get Bills to Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills defenders sack Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the Bills win.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive end Michael Hoecht take down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills' defense seems to have turned a corner, but with the recent injuries to Ed Oliver and Michael Hoecht, someone will need to step up in their place. The Bills might get DaQuan Jones back soon, and rookie T.J. Sanders is eligible to come off IR following Week 11. Let's see if the Bills' defense can keep up this momentum, because this defense is how you get to and win a Super Bowl.

