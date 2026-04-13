Bills Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Major Defensive Questions Find Answers

During the 2025 NFL draft, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane focused heavily on the defensive side of the ball. After taking Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in Round 1, they continued their run, taking five consecutive defenders.

In all, they picked six defensive players with their nine picks. Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft, that could be the case again.

Buffalo still has holes on defense to fill, and they're able to do that in this three-round mock draft, which begins with the selection of an explosive pass-rusher.

Round 1, Pick 26: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies DE Cashius Howell defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It will be tempting to add more firepower on offense, especially if someone such as Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion is on the board, but the general consensus is that Buffalo will get more weapons for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. That's why they take Concepcion's teammate instead, selecting Cashius Howell at No. 26 in this mock.

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic is one who believes they will focus on defense, saying Leonhard's former team, the Denver Broncos used just two defensive linemen on 62% of their snaps. That formation is why they focused on adding secondary help, including Geno Stone and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. It's also why our own Alex Brasky says Howell is a perfect fit in Round 1.

Howell measured in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds and posted some impressive numbers, including a 4.59 40-yard dash. His arm length is just over 30-inches, which will be a cause for concern with some scouts, but Howell has proven he can be an impactful player even without perfect measurables.

Round 3, Pick No. 91: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines DT Rayshaun Benny reacts after a sack against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Barring a trade, Buffalo won't have a pick in Round 2, but they get excellent value in Round 3 with Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny. Even with the expectation that Leonhard will primarily use a nickel defense, the Bills need someone who can help stuff the run.

In 2025, they were 28th in run defense, surrendering 2,315 yards on the ground. They were also terrible at stopping opposing teams on third-and-short, which is why Benny makes perfect sense at this point.

During his final season with the Wolverines, Benny earned a run defense grade of 83.5. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder won't offer much help as a pass rusher, but he can be a difference-maker against the run.

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