One Buffalo Bills' Rookie Most Likely to Crack Starting Lineup in 2026

It's telling that Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wasn't willing to wait just four more picks.

Instead of standing pat at No. 66 overall, Beane moved up into Round 2 to pick Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun with the No. 62 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft.

"I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going," said Beane. "And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner."

Not only did Beane want to make sure the Bills got a cornerback with their next pick, he apparently wanted to make sure they got this particular cornerback.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thorough evaluation sets table for selection

From hosting an official 30 visit to having a presence at Ohio State's Pro Day, the Bills did their homework on Igbinosun.

“He started a lot of games in major college football. He is wired the right way. We brought him [for a visit]. I went to his pro day, and just wanted to watch his movement, his off-the-ball movement versus just press [coverage]," said Beane.

Clearly, the Bills' general manager liked what he saw during the evaluation process so much so that he tabbed Igbinosun as a potential starter. After all, a team won't usually move up this early in the draft unless it's for a player who is projected to contribute right away.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun (DB15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He checked the box," said Beane. "The multitude of people that I talked to there just raved about his football character, his competitiveness, his love of ball, great teammate."

Igbinosun's path to starter status

Prior to the draft, veteran Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston were the Bills' presumed starters at the two outside cornerback positions.

While Benford seems locked into the CB1 role barring something unforeseen happening, we wrote about Hairston's potential vulnerability after Buffalo selected Igbinosun, who made 52 career collegiate starts at the Power 4 level.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a touchdown catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Additionally, Bleacher Report went as far as listing Igbinosun alongside Benford in its starting lineup projections for each NFL team.

"Any rookie is going to have to come in here and earn it, whether it's TJ [Parker], IGB, whoever else we select," said Beane. "If he's the best player, he'll start. The best 11 will go out there."

The 5-foot-11 Hairston, who missed the first six weeks of the regular season as a rookie due to a knee injury, was serviceable, but not spectacular when available. He also missed the Bills' two playoff games. Now, the second-year pro have to fend off a 6-foot-2 Igbinosun, who is longer and offers a "different skillset," in order to retain CB2 status.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) makes an interception in front of Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This [Igbinosun] is a depth player that will come in and compete. He'll push our starters in time, and we'll kind of take it one day at a time," said Beane.