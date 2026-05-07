One Buffalo Bills' Rookie Most Likely to Crack Starting Lineup in 2026
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It's telling that Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane wasn't willing to wait just four more picks.
Instead of standing pat at No. 66 overall, Beane moved up into Round 2 to pick Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun with the No. 62 overall selection in last month's NFL Draft.
"I got antsy to go get IGB. Well, I was going to try to be patient, but I saw corners going," said Beane. "And I honestly, as we started this draft, thought that was the biggest hole in our roster, was corner."
Not only did Beane want to make sure the Bills got a cornerback with their next pick, he apparently wanted to make sure they got this particular cornerback.
Thorough evaluation sets table for selection
From hosting an official 30 visit to having a presence at Ohio State's Pro Day, the Bills did their homework on Igbinosun.
“He started a lot of games in major college football. He is wired the right way. We brought him [for a visit]. I went to his pro day, and just wanted to watch his movement, his off-the-ball movement versus just press [coverage]," said Beane.
Clearly, the Bills' general manager liked what he saw during the evaluation process so much so that he tabbed Igbinosun as a potential starter. After all, a team won't usually move up this early in the draft unless it's for a player who is projected to contribute right away.
"He checked the box," said Beane. "The multitude of people that I talked to there just raved about his football character, his competitiveness, his love of ball, great teammate."
Igbinosun's path to starter status
Prior to the draft, veteran Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston were the Bills' presumed starters at the two outside cornerback positions.
While Benford seems locked into the CB1 role barring something unforeseen happening, we wrote about Hairston's potential vulnerability after Buffalo selected Igbinosun, who made 52 career collegiate starts at the Power 4 level.
Additionally, Bleacher Report went as far as listing Igbinosun alongside Benford in its starting lineup projections for each NFL team.
"Any rookie is going to have to come in here and earn it, whether it's TJ [Parker], IGB, whoever else we select," said Beane. "If he's the best player, he'll start. The best 11 will go out there."
The 5-foot-11 Hairston, who missed the first six weeks of the regular season as a rookie due to a knee injury, was serviceable, but not spectacular when available. He also missed the Bills' two playoff games. Now, the second-year pro have to fend off a 6-foot-2 Igbinosun, who is longer and offers a "different skillset," in order to retain CB2 status.
“This [Igbinosun] is a depth player that will come in and compete. He'll push our starters in time, and we'll kind of take it one day at a time," said Beane.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.