Buffalo Bills' Dream WR Envisions 'Special' Connection with Josh Allen

A big-name free agent wide receiver has his sights set on catching passes from Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills are in dire need of a boost within their group of pass catchers this offseason, and perhaps the most sought-after name set to hit the open market is already thinking about playing alongside the former MVP.

Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce was not franchise tagged by the Colts this week, meaning he will become a free agent on Mar. 11. And when asked which teams he would like to play for, the Bills and their star quarterback were brought up quickly.

“That would be special, “ said Pierce regarding a potential connection with Allen on Up and Adams. “I mean, he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Big fan of his game. Always—so, yeah. That would be cool too.”

How intriguing.

Track record

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There’s no more enticing scenario for Bills fans when it comes to acquiring a free-agent target than the soon-to-be 26-year-old, who was the top downfield threat in the NFL a season ago.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound wide receiver led the league in average yards per reception (21.3) during the 2025 campaign. His receiving EPA was +50.7, which was eighth-best in the league, per Next Gen Stats. He finished the year with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.

In-house options

WR Alec Pierce goes through his potential free agency landing spots 👀@alecpierce | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/hClFZXDV3c — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 4, 2026

Meanwhile, the Bills lacked a deep threat at wide receiver in 2025, which significantly inhibited the big-play production from the passing game. Tight end Dalton Kincaid led the Bills in yards per reception (14.6), while tight end Dawson Knox was second, averaging 11.6 yards per reception.

At wide receiver, Brandin Cooks and Gabe Davis led the way as far as their ability to gain chunk yardage through the air. Cooks’ overall rate was 11.6 for the season between his time with the New Orleans Saints and the Bills, while Davis averaged 10.8 yards per reception. Both players are set to join Pierce in free agency next week.

Potential stumbling block

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There’s no question about it: the Bills must bolster their pass-catching corps, particularly their ability to open things up down the field. Pierce is undoubtedly a premier option worth pursuing.

However, he would be a costly addition, as Spotrac has his average annual market value set at $20.2 million. That may be too rich for the Bills’ blood, as they remain over the salary cap with the new league year set to begin next Wednesday.