Bills Urged to Make Critical Signing to Protect Josh Allen

One of the strengths of the Buffalo Bills’ offense the past several years has been its front five.

The Bills’ offensive line has done an admirable job keeping quarterback Josh Allen upright and has also paved the way for running back James Cook to enjoy a historic rise to prominence. After losing two key pieces of its trench unit to free agency this offseason, Buffalo has been urged to make a critical signing that would keep the rest of the group intact.

O’Cyrus Torrence is entering the final year of his rookie contract and many believe it’s vital for the Bills to keep him around well into the future. Torrence was selected by the Bills with the 59th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has performed well as the team’s starting right guard, not missing a single game over his first three NFL seasons.

He may be set to receive a sizable pay day, but it’s one the Bills must commit to, writes ESPN’s Aaron Schatz.

“The Bills don’t have too many major contracts ending after the 2026 season, but it would be good to keep their offensive line continuity by re-upping Torrence,” penned Schatz. “He is far from the best guard in the league, but last season he was above average.”

Torrence recorded a pass block win rate of 93.3%, according to ESPN, which was 25th among players at his position, while he was 13th in run block win rate [74.1%].

“He’s also just 26 years old,” added Schatz. “So he’s right in his prime.”

After former starting left guard David Edwards departed via a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints on Mar. 11 and former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark exited for the Minnesota Vikings, who signed him to an offer sheet on Mar. 18, it would be prudent for the Bills to stop another member of its offensive line from walking out the door at the end of the 2026 season.

Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times in 2025 and allowing Torrence to sign elsewhere next offseason would create even further disarray among Buffalo’s trench unit.

What a contract extension would look like for Torrence

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The highest-paid player at Torrence’s position is the Kansas City Chiefs’ Trey Smith, whose contract is worth an average annual value of $23.5 million per season. The Bills’ AFC East rival, the New York Jets, recently signed their right guard, Joe Tippmann to a four-year extension worth $16.5 million per year on June 15.

Something similar to that which Tippmann signed would be ideal for the Bills and Torrence. While it wasn’t his best season in 2025, he was solid for the Bills and that should be enough for the team to want to keep him around.

Torrence received aPro Football Focuspass blocking grade of 64 last season, which was 32nd among 81 players graded at his position. He allowed three sacks, which were three more than he allowed during a clean 2024 season. Still, his pass blocking efficiency was the highest of his career at 97.1%, making him one of the better guards in the league a year ago.

Buffalo is projected to be $38 million over the salary cap in 2027, according to Spotrac. However, there are likely a few levers the team can pull to become cap compliant and even create a bit of space before the start of next season.

There haven’t been a boatload of Brandon Beane’s early-round draft picks who have worked out quite like Torrence. With the Bills’ motto being “draft, develop and re-sign”, they should follow that path in this circumstance and commit to their starting right guard for the next three or four years.