Bills vs Dolphins, NFL Week 10: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are on the road in Week 10 and will take on one of their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins (2-7).
These two teams squared off in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo won that one 31-21, with Josh Allen throwing three touchdown passes and James Cook adding 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Buffalo is looking for their seventh win of the season and has to keep pace with the New England Patriots in their division. That being said, let's dive in and see who is favored to win and how to catch all the action.
Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins TV & viewing info
Buffalo goes into this one as a heavy favorite, which makes sense given the trajectory for both franchises. Let's see just how much the oddsmakers expect them to win by.
Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Bills -8.5 | O/U: 50.5
How To Live Stream Bills vs. Dolphins Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through FuboTV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
With this game being on CBS, viewers could also check out Paramount Plus as a streaming option.
