Bills tab two former seventh-rounders as gameday defensive insurance vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills are preparing as if a couple key defensive contributors won't be available against the Miami Dolphins on November 9.
The Bills tabbed practice squad cornerback Dane Jackson and linebacker Baylon Spector as their two allotted gameday elevations for the Week 10 road matchup in Miami Gardens.
While veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson has already been ruled out after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury, the Bills officially listed starting boundary cornerback Christian Benford and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson as questionable to play in the second meeting between the division rivals this season.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Benford seems like somewhat of a longshot to suit up after landing on the injury report as a new addition this week with a groin issue.
Johnson, who missed the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs after a groin injury popped up last Friday, participated in Thursday and Friday's practices on a limited basis.
RELATED: Bills' preseason WR investment closer to game shape but 'still working through it'
It's the second week in a row that Buffalo chose to elevate Jackson. The Bills' 2020 seventh-round draft pick spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers before returning to the Bills this past spring. He was deployed for 13 special teams snaps in the 28-21 win over November 2.
Meanwhile, Spector is in line to make his first appearance as a Bill since re-signing to the practice squad on October 7. Buffalo cut the 2022 seventh-rounder with an injury settlement in early August before bringing him back into the fold when healthy.
The Bills (6-2) visit the Dolphins (2-7) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —