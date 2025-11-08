Bills Central

Bills tab two former seventh-rounders as gameday defensive insurance vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills called up a linebacker and cornerback to fortify their Week 10 gameday roster

Ralph Ventre

Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (81) catches a pass for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) defends
Aug 9, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (81) catches a pass for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) defends / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are preparing as if a couple key defensive contributors won't be available against the Miami Dolphins on November 9.

The Bills tabbed practice squad cornerback Dane Jackson and linebacker Baylon Spector as their two allotted gameday elevations for the Week 10 road matchup in Miami Gardens.

While veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson has already been ruled out after not practicing all week due to a hamstring injury, the Bills officially listed starting boundary cornerback Christian Benford and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson as questionable to play in the second meeting between the division rivals this season.

Benford seems like somewhat of a longshot to suit up after landing on the injury report as a new addition this week with a groin issue.

Dane Jackson (23)
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (23) defends / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Johnson, who missed the Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs after a groin injury popped up last Friday, participated in Thursday and Friday's practices on a limited basis.

It's the second week in a row that Buffalo chose to elevate Jackson. The Bills' 2020 seventh-round draft pick spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers before returning to the Bills this past spring. He was deployed for 13 special teams snaps in the 28-21 win over November 2.

Meanwhile, Spector is in line to make his first appearance as a Bill since re-signing to the practice squad on October 7. Buffalo cut the 2022 seventh-rounder with an injury settlement in early August before bringing him back into the fold when healthy.

The Bills (6-2) visit the Dolphins (2-7) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Baylon Spector
Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) is called for pass interference on New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.