The Biggest Upcoming Roster Decisions for AFC Teams Going Into OTAs, Miniecamps

By now, NFL rosters are nearly complete and most starting spots are spoken for, even though OTAs just started and we’re still two months away from training camps opening across the league.

But even with roster holes dwindling after the draft and the first wave of free agency, teams are well aware of positional logjams, which could spur some trade action ahead of the summer. Also, A.J. Brown is possibly less than two weeks away from being traded to the Patriots. Or maybe not. And there are still many notable free agents available .

We decided it was a good time to look ahead to upcoming roster decisions for all the teams in the AFC. My colleague Matt Verderame surveyed potential roster decisions for teams in the NFC .

Baltimore Ravens

Who will replace Tyler Linderbaum?

The Ravens added possibly the best guard in the 2026 draft when they selected Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 14 pick. But that didn’t address the hole at center left by Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders.

At the moment, it seems Baltimore has given first dibs to Corey Bullock, a 2024 undrafted free agent with no starting experience. Danny Pinter, a six-year veteran with 10 career starts, and Jovaughn Gwyn, a 2023 seventh-rounder, could also be in the mix at center.

Buffalo Bills

Who will be Josh Allen’s third receiver?

GM Brandon Beane finally provided what most Bills fans—and Buffalo radio hosts—wanted for Josh Allen: A quality No. 1 wide receiver. Beane delivered by executing a trade with the Bears for DJ Moore.

But there’s still a hole behind Moore and Khalil Shakir for the No. 3 role. Joshua Palmer struggled last year during his first season in Buffalo, recording only 22 catches for 303 yards in 12 games played. Keon Coleman, the 2024 second-round selection, could be on the trading block after two rocky seasons. Perhaps the team has high hopes for rookie Skyler Bell, the fourth-rounder from UConn.

Cincinnati Bengals

Will a notable linebacker be added?

The Bengals made upgrades to their defensive front by trading for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, signing edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and drafting edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round.

But there are still a handful of concerns behind the front, especially at linebacker. If this team adds, let’s say, free agent Bobby Wagner or an experienced linebacker on the trading block, that could be the missing piece to finally turning this defense around.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders?

For some reason, the Browns are giving Watson another chance to start . On second thought, the reason is probably because he’s owed a guaranteed $46 million in 2026 despite how poorly he’s played since signing his fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract in ’22.

Obviously, Cleveland wants to get some kind of return on its investment, but how far is the team willing to go? Is Watson being handed the job or actually competing with Sanders, who made seven starts as a rookie last year? There’s also Dillon Gabriel, the 2025 third-round pick drafted two rounds ahead of Sanders. It would be wise for new coach Todd Monken to have a legitimate camp battle and ignore Watson’s ’26 salary.

Denver Broncos

How does the running back rotation work out?

The Broncos took notice of how badly the rushing attack performed after J.K. Dobbins missed the second half of the season due to injury. RJ Harvey, last year’s second-round pick, struggled in the starting role, leading the team to re-sign Dobbins on a two-year, $20 million deal.

However, the team likely wasn’t comfortable with Dobbins’s injury history and Harvey’s growing pains because Denver drafted running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round last month. There’s now a long-jam at the position, with change-of-pace back Jaleel McLaughlin also on the depth chart. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Broncos field trade calls for Harvey.

In his third NFL season, Stroud threw for 3,041 yards and 19 touchdowns, both career lows. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Houston Texans

Will C.J. Stroud have to wait for a contract extension?

Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. quickly changed the trajectory of the franchise after hitting the ground running as the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively, in 2023.

Anderson’s career has taken off since that memorable rookie year and he’s now the highest-paid defender in the league after signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last month. Usually, it’s the quarterbacks that get paid first, but Stroud’s performances have fluctuated the past two seasons. He might be heading into a make-or-break fourth season, but GM Nick Caserio called the Stroud trade speculation “moronic” while at the combine in February.

Indianapolis Colts

Will Anthony Richardson be on the initial 53-man roster?

It’s a bit surprising that the Colts haven’t traded Richardson this deep into the offseason. Perhaps they were hoping to get more compensation for a player they invested a No. 4 pick in three years ago.

At the moment, both sides are playing nice by allowing Richardson to participate in the team's offseason program. It doesn’t hurt for Indy to have a backup plan in case Daniel Jones hits a snag while recovering from his ruptured Achilles tendon. But the Colts are likely waiting for a market to develop for Richardson, which could happen if QB injuries occur in training camps and preseason action.

Jacksonville Jaguars

How will Travis Hunter be used in Year 2?

There were similar questions last year, but the conversation has now shifted to will Hunter play both sides at all in his second season? Heading into his rookie year, there were talks about Hunter being a full-time player at wide receiver and cornerback.

Now, it seems Hunter will be a starting cornerback and may or may not play some wide receiver in 2026. Jacksonville could be cautious with Hunter’s usage after he sustained a noncontact knee injury that cut short his rookie year. Also, receiver is a bit crowded with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. There are more pressing needs in the secondary.

Kansas City Chiefs

Time to cut ties with Rashee Rice?

The Chiefs might be asking themselves whether the off-the-field headaches involving Rice are worth keeping him around.

Last year, Rice was suspended the first six games of the season due to his high-speed, hit-and-run crash in 2024. On Tuesday, reports emerged of Rice violating his probation and he now faces 30 days in jail, which could force him to be away from the team again during offseason practices. Rice also missed the bulk of the ’24 season due to a torn ACL.

After a dynamic rookie 2023 year, the Chiefs haven’t been able to rely on Rice. Perhaps it’s time the team cuts ties with the problematic receiver.

Las Vegas Raiders

Can Fernando Mendoza leapfrog Kirk Cousins by Week 1?

Money does plenty of talking in the NFL. So maybe the Raiders are serious about having Cousins start all of 2026 after giving him a creative contract that will pay him $20 million guaranteed this season.

Still, money shouldn’t stop Las Vegas from handing Mendoza, the 2026 No. 1 pick, the starting job if he’s clearly the better option in training camp. Oftentimes, teams say they want the rookie signal-caller to wait and learn, but quickly turn to the inexperienced player to bail them out at the first sign of trouble. Mendoza should get a fair shot in the summer to compete for QB1.

Los Angeles Chargers

Will a veteran wideout be signed?

Last year, the Chargers signed Mike Williams to be Justin Herbert’s experienced receiver, and when he suddenly retired, the team turned to old friend Keenan Allen one month before the season opener.

For this year, the Chargers don’t have an experienced receiver on the depth chart and Allen is still available on the open market. Perhaps L.A. is content with allowing its younger players more opportunities to grow with Herbert.

Ladd McConkey, heading into his third season, is the lone reliable wide receiver. After that, there’s the inconsistent Quentin Johnston, the 2023 first-round pick, followed by second-year wideout Tre’ Harris, who had 30 receptions for 324 yards and a touchdown last year.

Miami Dolphins

Is that really it at wide receiver?

The Dolphins might have the league’s worst receiving corps on paper. To kick off OTAs, the team’s depth chart has Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell at the top. Even the tight ends group is in need of help, with Greg Dulcich’s currently the top option at the position.

It could be a long year for new starting quarterback Malik Willis. Either the Dolphins add a veteran pass catcher in the summer or they’re content with finding a gem among this group. In the third round last month, Miami selected wide receiver Caleb Douglas and tight end Will Kacmarek.

New England Patriots

Did A.J. Brown already pick his new locker?

O.K., so it’s not a total lock that the Eagles will trade Brown to the Patriots come June 1. But the signs are there, especially with coach Mike Vrabel having a connection with Brown from their days with the Titans.

But in case Brown is traded elsewhere or is back in Philly, the Patriots will need to ask themselves whether signing Romeo Doubs in the offseason was enough and are they content with him as the top receiving option? Kayshon Boutte, a 2023 sixth-rounder, and Kyle Williams, last year’s third-round pick, flashed last season, but they were also inconsistent at times.

New York Jets

Who will be QB2 behind Geno Smith?

The Jets still don’t have a strong roster, but they did add plenty of veterans in free agency to provide temporary fixes and had a quality draft haul to fill various starting positions.

With the active offseason, let’s turn our focus to what could develop behind Smith, perhaps a future starter of the Jets in 2026 if things go sideways in a hurry. Brady Cook, a 2025 undrafted free agent, Cade Klubnik, a rookie fourth-rounder, and Bailey Zappe, the former Patriot, are all vying for the QB2 job in New York.

Pittsburgh Steelers

How will the starting offensive line be formed?

Broderick Jones was spotted at the OTAs, which is a good sign for how he’s progressed from his neck injury. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the 2023 first-rounder is trending toward retaining the starting left tackle job.

New coach Mike McCarthy could look to reshuffle the starting offensive line given the shaky results this team has gotten before McCarthy got there. Also, Pittsburgh used last month’s first-round pick on tackle Max Iheanachor. As for the 2024 first-round tackle, Troy Fautanu, who started his career on the right side, could maybe be an option on the left side.

Tennessee Titans

Did you know Will Levis is still on the team?

The Titans spent lots of money in free agency, providing new coach Robert Saleh with plenty of defensive playmakers. Moves were also made for second-year quarterback Cam Ward, who will now get to throw to free-agent addition Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie No. 4 pick Carnell Tate.

After glancing at the Titans’ new-look roster, the depth chart behind Ward stood out because Mitchell Trubisky and Hendon Hooker were signed in the offseason, and Will Levis still hasn’t been moved. Levis, the 2023 second-round selection, is an obvious trade candidate or a potential roster cut considering there’s a new coaching staff and new backup options.

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