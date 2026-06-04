Bold Prediction Has Bills WR Leading Team in Receptions Over D.J. Moore

The Buffalo Bills wanted to help Josh Allen this offseason, so they traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver D.J. Moore.

While Moore is coming off consecutive seasons with declining stats, he has experience working with head coach Joe Brady, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Early feedback has been positive as well, with Allen and Moore building chemistry quickly during OTAs.

Despite this, SI.com's Connor Orr doesn't believe Moore will lead Buffalo in receptions this year. While making 100 bold predictions ahead of the 2026 campaign, Orr said that Allen will continue to lean on Khalil Shakir, who has led them in receptions and yardage the past two years.

"After Buffalo traded a second-round pick for the former Bears and Panthers standout and guaranteed Moore future dollars, making another attempt at solving the wide receiver room without overcommitting draft capital, Josh Allen will continue to lean on Khalil Shakir for his most critical throws. Moore, 29, will have fewer than 70 receptions in 2026 as the Bills continue to lean more heavily on a run-first offense built around Allen," Orr wrote.

Khalil Shakir remains incredibly reliable

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With constant calls for help at wide receiver, it becomes easy to overlook Shakir. He's not a flashy wideout and doesn't make noise when the ball isn't coming his way. Instead, he just goes to work and makes plays every opportunity he gets.

In 2024, Shakir stepped into the role of the Bills' top receiver after Stefon Diggs was traded. He recorded 76 receptions for 821 yards with four touchdowns. He then signed a four-year, $60.2 million extension during the 2025 offseason. Shakir responded to the new deal by recording 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns.

He posted an overall PFF grade of 76.8 and a receiving grade of 77.5 in 2024, which was 28th and 27th at the position. His score dropped in 2025 to 70.4 overall and 70.5 in receiving. Even with that, he was 38th overall at receiver and had the 43rd highest receiving grade out of 81 qualified players.

Those grades are, of course, subjective and they don't truly illustrate what Shakir means to this offense. For an example of what he truly means, you only need to look at their recent playoff run. In just two games, he had 19 receptions for 157 yards with 21 targets going his way.

Shakir was the one they relied upon more than any other, especially when the stakes were highest. That's why Orr believes Allen will continue to rely on the player he trusts most.