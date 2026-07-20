Why Josh Allen Needs to Be More Than Bills' Most Important Player in 2026

As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI has unveiled its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. The ranking methodology is based on positional value, past performance and expectations for any player. QB Josh Allen, of course, lands at No. 1.

Josh Allen has come full circle.

Having played against every single NFL team in every single venue (well, except for one due to COVID-19 protocols), the Buffalo Bills' quarterback has one spot empty in his trophy room: a Lombardi-sized one.

Allen has earned Pro Bowl honors four times and won the league MVP in 2024, but he still has not won a Super Bowl yet. However, Buffalo made a big change in the offseason that may affect things for the better. It was a change Allen deemed necessary.

Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott days after its divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos in January and tagged offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be his replacement. Coaching changes can be the catalyst for a Super Bowl run. Just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who fired Tony Dungy in January 2002 after a 2-4 record in the playoffs and subsequently won a Super Bowl the next season under Jon Gruden. This only puts more pressure on Allen, however.

Josh Allen's 2025 season

“Josh Allen is washed”



*Josh Allen scoring his FIFTH touchdown of the day* pic.twitter.com/EpQ9JOhtub — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) November 16, 2025

Allen's passing was relatively light, as he only finished 11th in the NFL with 3,668 yards. The Bills continued to limit his downfield passing, as his 7.55 average depth of target ranked 29th among 37 quarterbacks with at least 250 snaps. That contributed to his 69.3% completion rate, the highest of his career. He also threw 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Allen continued to do damage on the ground, leading all quarterbacks with 579 yards, 14 touchdowns and 46 first downs. The tush push has proved to be a very effective play, with his 6-foot-5, 237-pound frame with help from his offensive line plowing the way to desirable results.

It wasn't all roses for Allen. He was sacked a career-high 40 times and fought through a broken bone in his right foot to finish the season, during which he ultimately turned the ball over four times in the Bills' playoff exit against Denver.

"There’s a lot that comes with it," Brady said of Allen's physical play style at the NFL League Meetings in March. "And I know he is quote-unquote built different, like he pushes through it and he takes a lot of pride with it, but it’s still a hit that you don’t want him to take."

Leading the charge

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Brady entering his first year as the Bills' head coach and considering the quarterback's strong relationship with him, Allen will have to carry more of the burden as Brady adjusts to his new role. Allen, at 30, has seen his prime go to waste so far, and Brady knows it.

"There’s going to come a time in his career where his legs aren’t going to be able to do what he can do, and he’s going to have to become a true pocket passer," Brady said. "We’re not there yet, all right?"

The addition of DJ Moore to give Allen a true No. 1 receiver for the first time since Stefon Diggs in 2023 will help. With Allen, Diggs earned Pro Bowl honors four times and made the AP All-Pro first team in 2020, his first year with the Bills.

Bills Mafia is still searching for that ever-elusive first Super Bowl, and if Allen can perform above the abilities he showed when he won MVP in 2024, it will be the biggest help for Buffalo.

The rest of the Top 25:

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22

19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23

18. G Alec Anderson, June 24

17. TE Dawson Knox, June 25

16. DT Deone Walker, June 27

15. TE Dalton Kincaid, June 28

14. G O'Cyrus Torrence, June 29

13. LB Terrel Bernard, July 1

12. C Connor McGovern, June 30

11. LB Greg Rousseau, July 2

10. WR Khalil Shakir, July 3

9. LB Bradley Chubb, July 7

8. S Cole Bishop, July 8

7. OT Spencer Brown, July 14

6. DT Ed Oliver, July 15

5. WR DJ Moore, July 16

4. CB Christian Benford, July 17

3. OT Dion Dawkins, July 18

2. RB James Cook, July 19