Brandon Beane just a pawn in Bills owner's game during disastrous press conference

The Buffalo Bills cartoonish end-of-season press conference on Wednesday morning was a trip.

During Team Owner Terry Pegula and President of Football Operations/General Manager Brandon Beane’s lengthy period at the podium, Pegula took several bold stances and made numerous wild claims while Beane sat idly by, like a puppet on strings.

A few moments almost made you feel sorry for Beane.

RELATED: Pegula, Beane pitiful in Bills press conference display after head coach fired

Brandon Beane, general manager of then Buffalo Bills, heads off the field at the end of practice at the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Swift change

Typically, when ownership moves on from a team’s head coach, they will, at the very least, consult the general manager before doing so. That wasn’t the case prior to Pegula making the decision to oust former Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

According to Pegula, he decided to do so mere minutes following the Bills’ Divisional Round defeat this past weekend, without consultation of his right-hand man.

“My decision to bring in a new coach was based on the results of our game in Denver,” said Pegula before recalling the moments after the loss at the hands of the Broncos.

“I saw the pain in Josh’s face at his presser, and I felt his pain,” he added. “I know we can do better, and we will get better.”

So, rather than sit down and discuss things with the man to whom he has now handed the keys to his organization and reach a rational decision, Pegula elected to go off the cuff and make an emotional choice. And for anyone who has been in business, we all know how reactionary decisions tend to work out.

MORE: Terry Pegula disconnected with Bills locker room during unhinged press conference

We’re live with Owner Terry Pegula and President of Football Operations/GM Brandon Beane for our end of season press conference. https://t.co/FrxVA8swVr — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 21, 2026

Pardon the interruption

Also, while taking in the press conference, it was impossible to ignore the countless times Pegula spoke for Beane when the President of Ops./GM was asked a question. Repeatedly, either after Beane had concluded his response or even amid his answers, Pegula stepped in to cut him off.

It was reminiscent of a father speaking for his child. Embarrassing for someone who was supposedly just given all of the power within the organization. Because that is not how things felt. Instead, it felt as if Pegula was preparing himself to take a step forward and place his hands even more firmly upon the wheel as he hopes to steer his franchise toward championship glory.

Beane’s apparent promotion may just be a smoke screen. Perhaps moving forward, he will simply be a pawn in Pegula’s little game.

Because it sure seems to be trending that way after Wednesday's presser.

Time will tell.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on the field during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —