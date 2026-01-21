What a trainwreck.

If Wednesday’s end-of-season press conference from One Bills Dr. proved anything, it’s that Terry Pegula, in fact, should not be answering questions from reporters after all.

The Buffalo Bills team owner and president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane botched their time at the podium, kicking things off with a hollow thank you to Sean McDermott for his near-decade-long work with the Bills. It was a nice touch to begin the presser, given how they unceremoniously shoved the former head coach down into the Sarlacc just days ago.

“I want to thank Sean McDermott for all the work he’s done in Buffalo,” said Pegula. “Sean has definitely left the Buffalo Bills in a better place than when he arrived.”

But after a brief statement in McDermott’s favor, the media conference devolved into madness.

RELATED: Terry Pegula tarnishing legacy as Bills owner after mishandling head coach firing

Owner of the Buffalo Bills Terry Pegula before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Embarrassing display

Pegula started with ramblings about a postgame scene following a Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos that ultimately led to Sean McDermott’s dismissal.

“I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall,” he said while describing a conversation with Josh Allen while the Bills’ quarterback sat at his locker.

“My decision to bring in a new coach was based on the results of our game in Denver,” he said, adding anecdotally, “I looked around, the first thing I noticed was our quarterback, with his head down, crying."

He continued, “I walked over to Josh, he didn’t even acknowledge I was there. First thing I said to him was, ‘That was a catch.’ We all know what I'm talking about. He didn’t acknowledge me. He was listless.”

I asked Terry Pegula with Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane's careers up until this point being so intertwined, how could he distill it was Sean to be fired and Beane promoted



here's Pegula's response



"...that was my decision, I could be wrong...I don't know if anyone knows in… pic.twitter.com/VCu4Md21s0 — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 21, 2026

He went on, “I saw the pain in Josh’s face at his presser, and I felt his pain. I know we can do better, and we will get better.”

How can he be so sure with his history of hiring head coaches not named Sean McDermott?

During his time at the podium, the team owner asserted that McDermott’s performance in one game — the loss to Denver — proved to him he could not get the Bills over the hump to the Super Bowl.

“I couldn’t see us doing that with Sean,” he said.

"That's why I decided Sean had to leave," he added.

That’s a rash evaluation of a man who enjoyed plenty of good times over his nine seasons at the helm.

He also erroneously blamed Sean McDermott and his coaching staff for what appears to be a failed draft pick of Keon Coleman, a player Pegula kicked down the stairs despite remaining on the roster.

"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon,” stated Pegula. “That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice of his coaching staff.”

Pegula added, “He has taken, for some reason, heat over it, and hasn't said a word about it. But I am here to tell the true story.”

Additionally, he offered a less-than-inspiring explanation of who ultimately decided to dismiss the former head coach.

“It was my decision,” he said while adding, “I could be wrong.”

MORE: Three ways Bills disrespected Sean McDermott after firing longtime head coach

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Gutless

The lengthy press conference also featured Beane’s feeble defense of his character after he appeared to stab McDermott in the back in an effort to keep his job, which ultimately resulted in an undeserved promotion.

The Bills’ GM offered a see-through claim that he is heartbroken over McDermott’s canning.

“I bear guilt, blame, responsibility,” he said. “There are things I could have done better.”

While leaning into the microphone, he also expressed his contrition over a preseason radio interview, during which he embarrassed himself while discussing his construction of what proved to be an ineffective wide receiver corps.

“I’m a passionate person," he said. " “Do I regret how it's turned out? Sure."

With that said, the Bills’ stool pigeon GM added that one of the reasons the Bills have been unable to improve positions such as wide receiver is Josh Allen’s exorbitant contract, which he cited as the main reason for his poor cap management and roster construction. An entirely different argument than the one he made on the air this past summer, when he claimed the team had enough at the position to win.

"You have to make concessions," said Beane.

It was an expected shift of accountability that we have seen far too often from Beane, a man who talks a big game but often acts small when faced with culpability.

RELATED: Bills can save fans from Brandon Beane's malpractice with one simple move

We’re live with Owner Terry Pegula and President of Football Operations/GM Brandon Beane for our end of season press conference. https://t.co/FrxVA8swVr — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 21, 2026

Blame game

The first question I would have for the Bills’ esteemed owner, well, at least in his own mind, would be: if he is so proud of the team’s performance over the past seven straight postseason appearances, then why was McDermott shown the door after a what Pegula himself termed "a bad call" at the end of the team’s latest postseason defeat?

“Five-two-three-two-two-two-six,” said Pegula, reading through the team’s playoff seeding the past seven years. “An organization doesn’t carry that kind of record without being a great organization.”

If the organization has been so great, then why fire the head coach, the person who, one could argue, is the most responsible for that success?

Question: There is a section of the fanbase that will say the wrong guy was fired. And that would be more of an indictment on the roster than on the coaching. What would you say about the roster and the people who think the roster isn't good enough and that's why this team has… pic.twitter.com/cr1ZA7fDMn — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 21, 2026

If you read between the lines, one could infer that Pegula believes the talent with which the Bills have equipped themselves is enough to win the Super Bowl.

“Great roster, good coaching, no Super Bowl appearance,” said Pegula during the nearly hour-long press conference.

The distinction between “great” and “good” is interesting in this case. And it’s preposterous when you consider the malpractice Beane has conducted in his construction of one of the most flawed rosters of any playoff contender in the league.

MORE: Explaining why time was right to fire Sean McDermott as Buffalo Bills head coach

Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a training camp practice in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Power Play

Beane was asked about a perceived “power play” he made to outlast McDermott as the leader of the Bills’ organization. It was a question he took exception to.

“That’s hurtful to hear that,” he said. “I would love for anyone who's making that accusation to walk in this building and ask any player, coach, trainer, anyone.”

He said the impact of the accusations has spread beyond the walls of One Bills Dr.

“Those are harmful, harmful things,” added Beane. “I walk in the door, and my wife has tears coming down her face.”

He viewed it as an assassination attempt on his character.

“If you remember, in 2023, there was an article written on Sean, accusing things. Who stood up, in front of every one of you guys and defended him and his family and everything he's done here?” the GM recalled regarding a critical article written by a current member of the Bills’ beat who wrote a glowing piece about Beane not too long ago.

"I've done nothing but have everyone's back," he added. "So for someone to question my character, my integrity, that's where I draw the line."

Pegula chimed in, saying that, if Beane had tried to go behind McDermott’s back, he would have been shown his pink slip as well.

“If I sense you’re on a power play, you’re out,” said the team owner during one of his many uncomfortable interruptions of Beane throughout the press conference. "I don't like power play people."

RELATED: Joe Brady close to leaving Buffalo Bills for head coaching job

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No say

Also revealed was that Pegula did not consult Josh Allen before deciding to relieve McDermott of his head-coaching duties.

"He did not have any input at all," said the team owner.

That seems counterproductive considering he is the face of the franchise.

In addition, Pegula would not discuss Allen’s feelings on the move.

“His personal opinion I keep personal,” he said.

While the Bills’ QBs' opinion may not have been considered when firing the former coach, it will be something the team seeks when hiring the new coach. Now. there is plan with some logic behind it.

“It’s 100% an open search,” continued Beane. “There's still four teams still playing too that may have some candidates that, by rule, we can’t interview until their seasons are complete.”

He added, “There is no frontrunner.”

The Bills are reportedly set to interview a list of names for their head coaching vacancy, including current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, former Bills interim head coach and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

"I know this is a desirable job," asserted Pegula.

Yeah, mainly due to what McDermott built over nine years as head coach.

MORE: Don't blame refs for Bills' loss to Broncos, blame Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (right) and General Manager Brandon Beane (left) watch training camp at St. John Fisher. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sad day, bad day

All in all, it was not a positive performance from the Bills' owner, nor the GM. In fact, things really could not have gone much worse.

Their insights were more so in an effort to conduct a barefaced self-defense than to provide fans with hope for the future or deliver much insight into who their next head coach might be, which should have been their priority.

In the end, the Bills’ leadership duo got it wrong, which may become a common theme moving forward without McDermott as the face of the franchise. One thing the former head coach offered during his time at the helm was stability and assurance for a restless fan base that has been anxiously awaiting its time in the sun since, well, forever. And now that sense of balance is gone.

This was Terry Pegula's comment as Beane was asked about the shortcomings in the WR room, and specifically Keon Coleman



"The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon. I'm not saying Brandon wouldn't have drafted him, but he wasn't his next choice."



Beane later went on to say that… pic.twitter.com/ok1cHray6h — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) January 21, 2026

When it comes down to it, Pegula just does not seem to get it — what it takes to be an owner of a professional sports franchise. And while he has a golden opportunity in front of him to win back the fan base with an inspiring head-coaching hire, who in their right mind trusts him to make the right choice?

If, across his two professional sports franchises, his other history hiring head coaches not named Sean McDermott proves anything, it’s that he got lucky with the Bills' former head coach. And what are the chances that lightning strikes twice?

Scientifically speaking, the odds are placed somewhere around one in 100 million.

And with Pegula’s track record and what we heard at Wednesday's press conference, I would increase those odds to one in 100 billion. But hey, maybe he gets lucky like Beane did with his draft selection of Allen.

As far as if it's Super Bowl or bust for the team moving forward?

"No," said Pegula when asked.

It should be an interesting offseason, as the Bills continue to pursue their ultimate goal. This time, with a different set of men at the controls trying not to sink the ship.

But if Wednesday's press conference is any sign of things to come, the vessel that Allen and his teammates will be aboard moving forward is close to rudderless.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —