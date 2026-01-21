Former Bills offensive coordinator close to becoming team's next head coach, per report

A fan favorite could be on his way to claiming the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching vacancy.

Former Bills offensive coordinator and New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is set to interview to become Buffalo's next head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coaching history

Daboll is a Western New York native who is an alumnus of St. Francis High School in Hamburg, a Buffalo suburb. He previously served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator under former head coach Sean McDermott from 2018-2021, before he left to take the Giants’ head coaching job.

He lasted just short of four seasons in New York, posting a 20-40 record and earning one playoff berth. Since the Giants fired him midseason, he has been sought by several teams to interview for the role of their offensive coordinator.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Time in Buffalo

During his previous stint guiding the Bills’ offense, he helped develop quarterback Josh Allen, who set career highs under his leadership. Allen recorded 45 total touchdowns during the 2020 campaign and followed that up with 42 touchdowns in 2021.

While Daboll’s unsuccessful tenure in New York was short, the potential of his reuniting with his former pupil is enticing. It’s also something that would likely be welcomed by the Bills’ quarterback, who enjoyed a positive relationship with Daboll while the two worked together in Buffalo. Allen has often spoken glowingly about his former offensive coordinator ever since his departure.

Daboll has most recently interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles to be the team’s next offensive coordinator, per Jordan Schultz.

Other reported candidates for the Bills' head coaching job include former Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Bills OC Joe Brady.

Bills requested a head coach interview with former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, per source. pic.twitter.com/2YhsE7GuLF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2026

