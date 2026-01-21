First candidate to replace Sean McDermott as Bills' head coach emerges, per report

And so it begins.

The first candidate to replace recently fired former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has emerged, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday morning.

Hours ahead of the team’s press conference to discuss McDermott’s ouster, Schefter revealed that former Bills assistant coach and interim head coach, and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as the first name to be linked to Buffalo’s head coaching vacancy.

Buffalo Bills running backs coach Anthony Lynn instructs Karlos Williams (40) during training camp at St. John Fisher College. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Coaching history

Lynn served as an assistant under former Bills head coach Rex Ryan before he was named interim head coach upon Ryan’s firing ahead of the team’s final game of the 2016 season. He went on to be named the Chargers’ head coach to begin the 2017 season.

The 57-year-old Lynn spent four seasons with LA before he was fired at the conclusion of the 2020 season, which his team finished on a four-game winning streak. His career record as the Chargers’ head coach was 33-31, including a 12-4 season in 2018, which earned LA a trip to the postseason.

After his time with the Chargers concluded, Lynn was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator in 2021, then served as assistant head coach/running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons, before becoming the Washington Commanders' run game coordinator in 2024, a role in which he has served the past two years.

Before Buffalo

Before the Bills hired him as the team’s assistant head coach/running backs coach in 2016, he spent six seasons with the New York Jets as their running backs coach from 2009-2014. Before that, he served in the same capacity for the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. He began his NFL coaching career with the Denver Broncos as a special team assistant in 2000.

Bills' team owner Terry Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane will address the media at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, when they are expected to be asked about Lynn’s reported interview.

