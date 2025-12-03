Buffalo Bills claim former SB champion, All-Pro CB on waivers to bolster secondary

Another new face is joining the party.

The Buffalo Bills made an effort to bolster their secondary on Wednesday, when the team announced it had claimed veteran cornerback Darius Slay on waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a corresponding move, the Bills released CB Ja'Marcus Ingram, who had been with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2022 season.

Slay was released at his request earlier this week after he was a healthy scratch for the Steelers’ Week 13 loss to the Bills on Sunday afternoon. The 13-year veteran has played in 10 games for Pittsburgh this season, recording just three passes defensed, and allowing 26 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown while being targeted 37 times, equating to an opposing passer rating of 103.7, per NFL Pro.

The 34-year-old cornerback is a six-time Pro Bowler who previously spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being released this offseason and subsequently signing with the Steelers as a free agent. Last season with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, Slay played in 14 games, recording 13 passes defensed while finishing without an interception for the first time since his rookie season.

Before his five years spent in Philadelphia, he was drafted by the Lions and went on to play seven seasons in Detroit, including a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2017.

He joins the Bills’ group of boundary cornerbacks that includes Christian Benford, Tre’Davious White and Maxwell Hairston. Benford is the team’s No. 1 option at the position, while White and Hairston have split time since Hairston’s return from injury in Week 8. Buffalo currently leads the league in pass defense, allowing just 163.2 yards per game.

The Bills' claim for Slay is likely insurance in case Benford, White or Hairston are to miss any time down the stretch.

