Bills release versatile homegrown corner to make room for Super Bowl champion

The Buffalo Bills added some experience and depth to their cornerback room by claiming Darius Slay off waivers on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team released CB Ja'Marcus Ingram to make room for the Super Bowl champ.

This was Ingram's fourth year with the Bills, after initially signing as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of the University at Buffalo. His first two years in the pros were spent primarily on the practice squad, appearing in five games and recording three total tackles off of elevations to the active roster.

The 2024 cam;paign was Ingram's breakout year of sorts, making Buffalo's 53-man roster as a versatile depth piece that could play on the boundary or in the slot, while also contributing on special teams. In Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, Ingram took the place of injured slot corner Taron Johnson in what would be the best game of his career. The corner recorded two interceptions, taking one back for a pick-six.

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Ingram logged his first and only career start in Buffalo's Week 18 loss to the Patriots, generating a career-high six total tackles on a career-high 57 defensive snaps. The UB product logged 297 special teams snaps last season, roughly two-thirds of the team's special teams plays.

This season, Ingram once again made the 53 man roster, but was lost in the shuffle at CB with two new rookies entering the mix. With injuries to Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong, he was active for seven games, but had only logged 63 defensive snaps and 76 special teams snaps before being released.

The Bills may be interested in re-signing Ingram to the practice squad, due to his familiarity with the system and versatility on defense and special teams. The practice squad technically has three CBs currently, between Dane Jackson, Te'Cory Couch, and return specialist Brandon Codrington, making one of them a likely candidate to be released to retain Ingram.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

