All Pro cornerback refuses to play for Bills in surprising decision

The Buffalo Bills claimed Darius Slay off of waivers on Wednesday, releasing Ja'Marcus Ingram to make room for the former All Pro and Super Bowl Champion. Slay, however, will not be joining the Bills as he contemplates retirement, per Adam Schefter.

A day after getting claimed by Buffalo, Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN, "Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing."

MORE: New Bills 2026 NFL mock draft addresses biggest hole in Buffalo’s offense

Slay asked for his release from Pittsburgh following the team's 26-7 loss to, ironically, the Bills. The two sides mutually agreed to part ways, leading to the veteran being placed on waivers.

Breaking: Veteran CB Darius Slay, whom the Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers Thursday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo.



“Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time… pic.twitter.com/HXUDxKM9Fo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2025

The Bills were ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in waiver claim priority, and it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Philly was interested in a reunion with the CB that helped them win a Super Bowl. Following the news that Slay won't report to Buffalo, the NFL Insider speculated that Slay was planning on going to the Eagles all along, although the Bills will still retain his rights for now in case Slay decides to report at a later date.

Buffalo's next move is likely to re-sign Ingram back to the 53 man roster, as they no longer possess the depth at cornerback that they expected to have with their latest transaction.

The #Eagles put in a claim. Have to wonder if this was the plan. https://t.co/Pf3Oah0Wmq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2025

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —