Buffalo Bills announce time change for Week 14 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals
A welcome change for Bills Mafia.
The Buffalo Bills have announced that their Week 14 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals has been flexed to a different time, with the Dec. 7 meeting now set for 1 p.m., changed from the initial scheduled start time of 4:25 p.m. Additionally, an NFC tilt between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will now be played at 4:25 p.m.
The Bills game against the Bengals will still be carried on FOX.
It was initially believed that the Bills’ final home 1 p.m. Sunday game was their Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but with the news released on Thursday regarding their upcoming matchup with Cincinnati, Bills fans now have at least one more opportunity to watch their team play in the fan base’s beloved time slot. Kickoff time for Buffalo’s Week 18 game against the New York Jets has yet to be determined.
The Bills’ matchup with the Bengals has become increasingly intriguing in recent days, with Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow returning to practice in full after a toe injury kept him out since Week 2. While the Bengals may have a slim chance of making the playoffs, it appears Burrow is set on making his return as soon as this week against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo last met Cincinnati in Week 9 of the 2023 season, a game that resulted in a 24-18 Bengals victory. The Bills haven't beaten Cincinnati since the 2019 season.
The Bills will take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night, hoping to improve to 8-3 on the season.
