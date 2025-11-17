Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver shows progress, offers encouraging update amid recovery
Hope continues to build regarding Ed Oliver’s potential return come playoff time.
The Buffalo Bills' defensive tackle posted a brief video to his Instagram page on Monday afternoon, which showed him wearing a brace on his right arm, with a couple of scars underneath. During the clip, he flexed his arm back and forth while delivering some encouraging words.
“All in all, I’m back moving, baby,” said Oliver.
The 2019 first-round pick was lost due to injury during the Bills’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 and was subsequently placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 28. Head Coach Sean McDermott then revealed he would be out indefinitely. Reports later stated that Oliver would miss the remainder of the regular season, with a possible chance of returning during the playoffs.
Since being removed from the lineup, the Bills have missed their star DT dearly. Despite appearing in just three games this season, Oliver remains tied for second on the team in sacks with three. His quarterback pressure rate of 13.7% is first among Buffalo DTs by a wide margin, with rookie Deone Walker next in line at just an 8.5% pressure rate.
There is a relatively high chance of re-injury when it comes to Oliver’s ailment. But if he is to get clearance from athletic trainers in time for the postseason, it would be tough to overvalue his presence on the field for the Buffalo defensive line if and when he is able to return down the road.
